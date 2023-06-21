Right Networks appoints Adam Collicelli as first general counsel

Accomplished M&A, corporate governance and strategic legal advisor joins executive team as the company continues to grow market leadership with small and mid-sized accounting firms

HUDSON, N.H., June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Right Networks, offering the only intelligent cloud purpose-built for accounting firms and professionals, announced that it named Adam Collicelli as its new general counsel, effective June 19, 2023. Collicelli will report directly to Joel Hughes, CEO, and serve as Right Networks' first in-house general counsel.



“Right Networks is pleased to welcome Adam Collicelli to our team of highly talented senior leaders to support our company’s ambitious goals as we continue to rapidly scale this year and beyond,” said Hughes. “Adam brings a wealth of experience in legal affairs, leadership and strategic guidance, which will be invaluable as our company steps into its next phase of growth to help accounting firms and professionals thrive.”

Collicelli joins Right Networks with more than 15 years of legal experience in corporate law and governance, M&A, SEC reporting, data privacy, intellectual property, and commercial matters. Collicelli most recently served as Deputy General Counsel and Assistant Secretary for Datto, a cybersecurity software company, where he managed a team of nine and navigated the company through a successful IPO process in 2020. Prior to that, Collicelli served as Deputy General Counsel at EnerNOC, a publicly traded energy management technology company, and as a corporate attorney at Ropes & Gray LLP. Collicelli earned a bachelor’s degree from Cornell University and a J.D. from Boston College Law School.

“I am thrilled to join the Right Networks team at a time in which it is seeing remarkable growth in all areas of the business,” said Collicelli. “I look forward to offering my legal skill set and experience to deliver against the company’s strategic objectives as it continues on its upward trajectory.”

About Right Networks

Right Networks, a vertical cloud service provider, offers the only intelligent cloud purpose-built for accounting firms and professionals. In addition to fully managed IT and applications, we provide a curated software ecosystem and a nationwide community to make managing a modern, thriving and secure business easier. More than 10,000 accounting firms and 60,000 SMBs count on Right Networks to run their businesses every day.

Media contact: Angel Flores