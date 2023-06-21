REAL Outsourcing Solutions: Helping Entrepreneurs Scale Higher with Virtual Assistants
EINPresswire.com/ -- Jay Realubit, founder of REAL Talent, has announced the launch of his new VA company, REAL Outsourcing Solutions. With this new venture, Jay is taking on a mission to help other business owners scale their businesses and earn more revenue with the help of virtual assistants from the Philippines. He believes that solopreneurs can achieve greater success by leveraging efficient VAs who can take over tasks like setting appointments, emails, and outreach. To further his vision, he has also partnered with Cardone Ventures.
Jay’s journey as an entrepreneur first began when he founded REAL Talent Acquisition Group in 2021; within two years of its inception, it had scaled to seven figures in revenue. It was during this time that he realized how much potential there was for small businesses to benefit from outsourcing certain tasks to Virtual Assistants (VAs). This prompted him to start his own fully-fledged VA company which would provide support services for entrepreneurs looking for ways to grow their business without having to invest large amounts in hiring staff or training resources themselves.
Jay’s team works closely with clients so they understand exactly what needs doing before assigning the right person for each task – making sure that each job gets done efficiently and effectively while adhering strictly to deadlines. He and his team are committed to helping entrepreneurs succeed by taking care of the back-end operations so that solopreneurs can focus on scaling their business and earning more revenue.
What sets apart Jay's VA company is its partnership with Cardone Ventures, one of the leading venture capital firms in the market today. With this collaboration, Jay’s mission is not just limited to providing VA services – but also offering coaching and advising from experts in the industry.
Now that it has been launched, REAL Outsourcing Solutions provides a much-needed solution for entrepreneurs looking to save time and energy while achieving their highest potential. With a combined team of people from the Philippines and expertise in providing VA services, Jay is confident that his company will be able to help entrepreneurs reach new heights in their business journey.
To learn more about REAL Outsourcing Solutions and to book a strategy call, visit www.realoutsourcingsolutions.com.
Jay Realubit
Jay’s journey as an entrepreneur first began when he founded REAL Talent Acquisition Group in 2021; within two years of its inception, it had scaled to seven figures in revenue. It was during this time that he realized how much potential there was for small businesses to benefit from outsourcing certain tasks to Virtual Assistants (VAs). This prompted him to start his own fully-fledged VA company which would provide support services for entrepreneurs looking for ways to grow their business without having to invest large amounts in hiring staff or training resources themselves.
Jay’s team works closely with clients so they understand exactly what needs doing before assigning the right person for each task – making sure that each job gets done efficiently and effectively while adhering strictly to deadlines. He and his team are committed to helping entrepreneurs succeed by taking care of the back-end operations so that solopreneurs can focus on scaling their business and earning more revenue.
What sets apart Jay's VA company is its partnership with Cardone Ventures, one of the leading venture capital firms in the market today. With this collaboration, Jay’s mission is not just limited to providing VA services – but also offering coaching and advising from experts in the industry.
Now that it has been launched, REAL Outsourcing Solutions provides a much-needed solution for entrepreneurs looking to save time and energy while achieving their highest potential. With a combined team of people from the Philippines and expertise in providing VA services, Jay is confident that his company will be able to help entrepreneurs reach new heights in their business journey.
To learn more about REAL Outsourcing Solutions and to book a strategy call, visit www.realoutsourcingsolutions.com.
Jay Realubit
Real Outsourcing Solutions
Jay@realoutsourcingsolutions.com