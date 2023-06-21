Border Patrol agents intercepted a human smuggling attempt at Laredo Sector

LAREDO, Texas –Border Patrol agents assigned to Laredo South Station intercepted a human smuggling attempt in Laredo, Texas.

The incident occurred on June 20 when Border Patrol agents observed a tractor-trailer that was being utilized for a human smuggling attempt. Agents approached the vehicle after observing people getting inside the trailer. Texas Department of Public Safety arrived on the scene and conducted an inspection of the vehicle. A total of 12 individuals were discovered inside the cab. The driver of the tractor-trailer attempted to abscond but was quickly apprehended.

All subjects were taken into Border Patrol custody and transported to the station for processing. After record checks were conducted it revealed they were all in the country illegally from Mexico and Guatemala. All subjects were processed accordingly. The driver will be prosecuted for human smuggling.

