BLACK HORSE OFF ROAD TO UNVEIL TWO NEW SERIES OF INDUSTRY-LEADING PRODUCTS AT 2023 SEMA SHOW
The automotive accessory pioneer will unveil two new product lines designed to optimize performance and efficiency for the commercial van and trailer markets
As the premier global automotive trade show, the SEMA Show is the perfect platform to unveil our new products to car and truck enthusiasts, industry buyers and the media,””FREEPORT, NY, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- To further illustrate their commitment to providing the best quality, innovation, pricing, and customer service in the automotive accessories industry, Black Horse Off Road will debut two new product lines at the 2023 SEMA Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center this October.
— Fadi Ajam
“As the premier global automotive trade show, the SEMA Show is the perfect platform to unveil our new products to car and truck enthusiasts, industry buyers and the media,” said Fadi Ajam, president and CEO of Black Horse Off Road, a SEMA exhibitor for the past 25 years. “This will give us a terrific opportunity to meet our customers face-to-face, discuss the features and benefits of our entire product line, and answer any questions they may have.”
Debuting at the SEMA Show this fall will be two new product lines that reflect Black Horse’s pledge to continually develop ground-breaking products for the off-road, lifestyle, work truck and SUV markets. The new Workhorse Series will cater to the commercial van market, featuring cutting-edge products including ladder racks, roof racks, van racks and toolboxes. For those who enjoy outdoor activities, the new Black Horse Outdoor category will specialize in durable, functional trailers for camping, canoeing and biking enthusiasts.
Designers and manufacturers of one of the world’s largest selections of truck and SUV accessories, Black Horse continually updates their impressive product line to bring a fresh look to the market, cover current model years, and address the challenges of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and OEM replica parts. Over the past year, the company has introduced numerous feature-intensive products including laser-scanned Auto Safes and truck racking systems, and has also incorporated aluminum more in their accessories for weight saving and corrosion-free benefits.
“Our company is known for our patented designs, efficient national distribution network, and dedication to building performance-based products that last,” added Ajam. “We attribute our success to the respect we have for our customers, employees, factories and distributors, a sense of responsibility that is reflected in every product that comes off our lines.”
Organized by the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA), the trade organization representing the $51.75 billion automotive aftermarket industry, the four-day 2023 SEMA Show this October is expected to draw more than 3,300 media representatives and 161,000 visitors – including 71,000 buyers looking for the latest-and-greatest products to sell on a retail level. The show will feature 2,400+ exhibiting companies from more than 140 countries around the world.
At last year’s show, Black Horse was awarded a Gold SEMA Data Excellence designation in recognition of the company’s partnership with the SEMA Data Co-op (SDC) to recreate and launch industry-leading data sets. Representing more than 500 brands with a collective inventory of more than 4.5 million parts, the SDC is the largest aftermarket industry data resource.
For more information on the automotive accessory innovator’s award-winning products, visit Black Horse’s booth at the 2023 SEMA Show (Booth 57185, West Hall) or https://blackhorseoffroad.com/.
About Black Horse Off Road
Founded by Fadi Ajam, Black Horse Off Road has provided reliable service and innovative products to the automotive aftermarket industry since 2004. Over the past 19 years, the company has grown from a small local automotive accessories’ wholesaler to a globally respected brand, with facilities in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, California and New York that allow it to effectively meet consumers’ increasing product demand and facilitate on-time delivery.
With a logo that reflects strength, endurance and vigor, Black Horse Off Road’s extensive product line includes grille, taillight and rear bumper guards; bull and safari bars; side steps; running boards; LED lights and bars; OEM replacement and off-road fog lights; and rear bumper protectors. Their high-quality, competitively priced items can be purchased at a variety of automotive and online retailers across the country.
