Carper Statement on EPA’s Final Renewable Fuel Standard Rule

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, today issued the following statement on the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) final rule for the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) program in 2023, 2024, and 2025.

“The Renewable Fuel Standard can and should help our nation transition to cleaner transportation fuels while creating economic opportunity for our farmers. In this final RFS rule, the Biden-Harris administration has made a real effort to provide much-needed flexibility and certainty without compromising the deployment of advanced renewable fuels. I am especially pleased to see EPA do more to address volatility in RFS compliance costs for our nation’s merchant refineries, including more to address market manipulation. Going forward, we should continue to look for solutions to advance the goals of the RFS program in a way that supports certainty and predictability for all stakeholders.”

###

