DriveItAway Holdings, Inc. and Partners Personnel Join Forces

Partnership to provide affordable transportation solutions for employees

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DriveItAway Holdings, Inc. (“DriveItAway”), (OTC Marketplace: DWAY) an industry leader in automotive industry new mobility platforms with its unique subscription to purchase technology, is proud to announce its partnership with Partners Personnel, the fastest-growing industrial staffing company in the United States and an SIA Best Staffing Firm To Work For. This collaboration aims to provide stability for employees who lack a form of reliable transportation by offering affordable electric vehicle options.

DriveItAway and Partners Personnel identified a common obstacle facing today’s competitive job market: a lack of reliable transportation that leads to job dissatisfaction and increased turnover rates. Recognizing the impact this challenge has on both employees' personal lives and their ability to succeed in the workplace, the two companies embarked on a partnership to provide a tangible solution.

"Our program is designed to offer a unique and affordable way for everyone, regardless of credit score or down payment, to secure reliable and sustainable personal transportation with electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles,” said John F. Possumato, Founder & CEO at DriveItAway. “We are proud and delighted to expand our service with Partners Personnel to help those who need a vehicle to get to the job.”

DriveItAway’s expertise in affordable electric vehicles combined with Partners Personnel's commitment to the well-being of its associates, led to a synergetic partnership that provides transportation solutions and promotes a greener future. Electric vehicles offer numerous benefits, including reduced emissions, lower maintenance costs, and improved fuel efficiency.

"We are delighted to join forces with DriveItAway to address a significant challenge faced by our associates – reliable transportation," said Kristy Gebhart, Regional Vice President, and Chair for the Associate Resource Committee at Partners Personnel. "By offering affordable electric vehicle options, we are providing a solution that enhances the stability and well-being of our associates, while also promoting sustainability and reducing our collective impact on the environment. I can’t think of a better way to further our company mission of helping people and organizations improve."

Through this collaboration, Partners Personnel creates a work environment that not only addresses its associates' immediate needs but fosters long-term career stability and satisfaction. For more information about the partnership between DriveItAway and Partners Personnel, please visit https://www.driveitaway.com/partners-personnel-program/ or contact DriveItAway at 989 373-8644.

About DriveItAway Holdings. Inc.

DriveItAway Holdings, Inc. is the first national dealer-focused mobility platform that enables car dealers to sell more vehicles in a seamless way through eCommerce, with its exclusive “Pay as You Go” app-based subscription. DriveItAway provides a comprehensive turn-key, solutions-driven program with proprietary mobile technology and driver app, insurance coverages, and training to get dealerships up and running quickly and profitably in emerging online sales opportunities. The company is now introducing its ‘subscription to ownership’ platform to enable all consumers to drive and acquire new electric vehicles with its “EVs for Everyone” initiative.

About Partners Personnel

Founded in 2017, Partners Personnel is a full-service staffing company with over 100 locations nationwide dedicated to finding the best talent for its clients and building great careers for its associates. Its transformative business model of providing a more personalized customer experience has fueled its momentum to become the 14th largest industrial staffing firm in the nation and an SIA Best Staffing Firm to Work For.

