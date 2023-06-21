Introducing Everbloom™: Invest in Creators and Share in their Success

/EIN News/ -- AMSTERDAM, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everbloom is the new platform that allows anyone to invest in YouTube creators in exchange for a share of their future earnings. On June 21st, Everbloom will kick off its first-ever investor payout, sharing 10% of YouTuber AveryB ’s quarterly earnings to over 100 investors.



Goldman Sachs Research wrote that the creator economy could double in size to roughly $480B by 2027 with YouTube leading the charge. The platform paid out over $16B to its creators in 2022 alone, and 1-in-3 kids in the US listed YouTuber as their most desired profession. This trend will only accelerate as AI tools enable creators to further replace incumbent industries like Hollywood. Despite ambitions, only a small fraction of creators have enough capital to go full-time and scale their earnings meaningfully.

Everbloom aims to support this next generation of creators, but also give non-creators the opportunity to invest and participate in the creator economy. In exchange for financially backing a creator, investors receive a share of the creator's future earnings on their channel, plus exclusive perks and input on future projects. The upfront capital enables creators to bring on additional editors, writers, equipment, or anything else they might need to scale.

Besides funding, Everbloom also commits to helping creators in many other ways, ranging from thumbnail optimizations to unlocking new revenue streams. Everbloom has onboarded Mario Joos, Mr. Beast’s former retention director, as an advisor member and lead strategist to provide top-tier strategy advice for creators. Led by Lukas Runte (creator-led e-commerce) and Brendan Alper (Goldman Sachs and Shark Tank alumni), Everbloom’s ambition to connect creators and capital markets has attracted $3M in funding to date from Dapper Labs, Accomplice VC, Lattice Capital, and the King.com founders among others.

Since the platform launched at the start of this year, over $100k has been deployed into seven creators, 50% of which are fractionalized and sold. Heading into the second half of 2023, Everbloom plans to launch at least a dozen more creators with additional types of revenue streams. To stay updated with the latest news and creator investments on Everbloom, tune into their Newsletter , Twitter , and Discord .

