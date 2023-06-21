State Board Hears from Educator Growth and Development Panel

(Washington, DC) The D.C. State Board of Education (State Board) will hold its monthly public meeting on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. The public meeting will be held in person in the Old Council Chambers in the Marion S. Barry, Jr. Building (441 4th Street NW) and streamed live via District Knowledge Network (DKN). Materials for the State Board meetings can be found on our website.

The State Board invites a panel of experts to discuss ways to support the growth and development of educators in the District. Panelists will delve into the types of professional development opportunities and resources they need; ideas to improve relationships and school culture between educators, principals, and administrators to promote growth; and shed light on their experiences with the current evaluation system. Confirmed panelists include:

Abigail Swisher, Director of Policy and Programs, National Council on Teacher Quality

Brittney Henderson, Literacy Specialist, Capital City Public Charter School

Hannah Kozik, 1st-Grade General Education Teacher, F.S. Key Elementary School

Angenette Planter, Science Teacher, Columbia Heights Education Campus

The State Board is expected to vote on the adoption of the D.C. Social Studies Standards at the public meeting. The standards, which have not been updated since 2006, have been a collaborative effort between the Office of the State Superintendent of Education (OSSE) and the State Board for over two years. Throughout the process, teachers, experts, and the public have reviewed the standards and provided feedback to OSSE and the State Board through outreach and public testimony. If passed, OSSE will begin an implementation plan to support educators and administrators across the District build curricula to adhere to the revised social studies standards.

The State Board has heard concerns from public witnesses regarding school transportation for students with disabilities and recognizes the importance of busing for students when it comes to their academic success and school experience. The State Board will vote on a resolution that calls for improvements to school transportation and workforce challenges, transparency and ease of access to information when a bus will be late, and timely compensation to families who take on the burden of finding an alternative way to get the student to school when public service is not available.

The State Board wants to ensure that students living with epilepsy in the District will have equitable access to safe environments, including school personnel who are trained and equipped to respond appropriately and efficiently to students experiencing seizures. The State Board will vote on a resolution urging D.C. Council to develop and pass legislation that will incorporate tools, training, and resources recommended by the Epilepsy Foundation to prepare educators for seizures occurring in their classrooms.

Public Meeting Agenda

Please note that the agenda may be altered, modified, or updated without notice.

Call to Order Announcement of a Quorum Approval of the Agenda and Minutes Comments from the President of the D.C. State Board of Education Comments from the State Superintendent of Education Supporting Educator Growth and Development Panel Abigail Swisher, Director of Policy and Programs, National Council on Teacher Quality Brittney Henderson, Literacy Specialist, Capital City Public Charter School Hannah Kozik, 1st-Grade General Education Teacher, F.S. Key Elementary School Angenette Planter, Science Teacher, Columbia Heights Education Campus Public Comment Patricia Stamper Tawanda Clemons Yvette Selby Ana Rodriguez Tyela Dawson Paula Edwards Kiara Moore Laura Fuchs Donna Chapin Keysha Powell (Written testimony) Administrative (VOTE) SR23-5 On Ensuring Safe and Reliable School Transportation for Students with Disabilities SR23-6 On Recommendations Related to Seizure Safe Schools SR23-7 To Approve the District of Columbia’s Social Studies Standards New Business Adjournment

About the D.C. State Board of Education

The D.C. State Board of Education is an independent agency within the Government of the District of Columbia that advises the Office of the State Superintendent of Education (OSSE), the District’s state education agency. The State Board is made up of nine elected representatives, each representing their respective wards, with one member representing the District at large and four appointed student representatives. The State Board approves statewide education policies and sets academic standards, while OSSE oversees education within the District and manages federal education funding. More information about the SBOE can be found at sboe.dc.gov.

The Office of the Ombudsman for Public Education serves as an external, impartial resource for current and prospective school students and their parents or guardians in the resolution of complaints and concerns regarding public education in a way that furthers the students’ best interest. The Ombudsman’s Office uses conflict resolution strategies, including coaching, facilitation, and mediation, to assist families and schools experiencing disagreement or conflict.

The Office of the Student Advocate supports students, parents, and families in their advocacy through parent education, one-on-one coaching, resource supports, and trainings to amplify the voices of families and communities in processes and decision-making; to provide avenues for access to resources and understanding systems; and to support power families and communities already possess. Contact the Office of the Student Advocate Monday through Friday at (202) 741-4692 for questions or support with charter and neighborhood schools.