The HomeBuyer's Hour - Unlocking Real Estate Excellence: Empowering Dreams and Maximizing Returns
In this episode of The HomeBuyer's Hour, guest host Justin Greenberg discusses client-agent relationships and staying in the real estate industry.CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Justin Greenberg and his team at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago have a long history of success in the real estate industry and are proud that they consistently place in the top one percent of producers, indicating a firm dedication to satisfying customers.
Their staff is ready to help the clients every step of the way, whether they are looking for their dream house or trying to sell theirs for the most money possible. They are experts in matching buyers and sellers in the thriving north side of Chicago to the scenic north shore region up to the Wisconsin border. They treat every transaction, no matter how big or small, with the same degree of seriousness and care.
During the radio program, the hosts discuss the importance of sustaining positive relationships with clients and agents, as they believe doing so positively impacts their business and reputation. Charles Bellefontaine emphasizes building a reputation and working hard to prove to the clients that the company is legitimate and marketed appropriately. Most successful real estate agent realizes that they are in a relationship-building business. Charles Bellefontaine asked, "What do you look for, loan officer or mortgage broker," Justin Greenberg thinks that it is availability and communication because he believes that we want someone who can communicate what's going on, someone that is available to the clients. Justin Greenberg said winning clients means staying in touch with them directly and giving them the assistance they need.
Justin Greenberg said clients should ask questions about the real estate agent. "Do you have access to off-market properties? Do you know what's coming on the market? Do you know the inventory? Do you have testimonials? What are your past clients saying?" because the performance of the previous clients is crucial for the present and future clients.
Having an Attorney is vital; however, having a full-time REAL ESTATE Attorney differs to avoid missing something big. Some Attorneys don't want to solve the problem but want to extend the problem, which is unethical, especially for those who are paid for the hours they are working and extending the hours even more, even if it is optional.
Justine Greenberg said that when buying a house and the clients are waiting for the price to go down, they are wasting their time and their money because the tendencies are that the prices will go up from 28% to 30% because it is competitive.
Charles Bellefontaine asked how the agents know which are good home inspectors for their clients. Justin Greenberg replied to the ones they talked to before meeting them at the home inspection. Charles Bellefontaine said the buyers, 25% to 35%, personally contact the business owner on the phone and will not speak to the actual home inspector. Justin Greenberg said that he thinks that good inspectors are the ones who know what they are looking at and what the limitations are. Charles Bellefontaine explained that the home inspectors have several devices that they can use to check the client's house to ensure their safety in the future before and after buying the house.
Justin Greenberg
Real Estate Agent at Berkshire Hathaway Home Services
jgreenberg@bhhschicago.com
https://www.facebook.com/justcalljustin/
https://www.justcalljustin.com
+1 847-975-7658
Joey Mathews
The Federal Savings Bank - https://www.thefederalsavingsbank.com...
NMLS#1330694
630-235-2405
Patrick Loftus
Loftus Law - https://loftus-law.com/
773-632-8330
Charles Bellefontaine
Chicagoland Home Inspectors, Inc.
+1 630-327-2700
Charlie@ChicagolandHomeInspectors.net
