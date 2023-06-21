Angela Predhomme Releases "Our Sweet Secret" in Groundbreaking Dolby Atmos Sound
EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed singer-songwriter Angela Predhomme is proud to announce the release of her latest single, "Our Sweet Secret," available in Dolby Atmos sound, also known as spatial audio. This innovative production process brings an unparalleled auditory experience to her fans. The song, a pop-reggae fusion, is part of her ever-growing collection of inspirational and feel-good music.
Angela's new single adds a fresh and immersive dimension by tapping into the Dolby Atmos spatial audio technology, making her one of the few independent artists to release music in this format. Spatial audio offers multidimensional sound, creating a remarkably vivid listening experience. Atmos-enabled speakers (such as AirPods or Atmos-enabled soundbars) elevate the vocals, making it feel like the singer is performing right in front of the listener.
Relatively new to many artists, not everyone releases their music on Atmos. Angela is proud to have taken the steps to provide her fans with an all-around immersive listening experience. With a laid-back, soulful style, Angela expresses emotion with honesty and passion. Her knack for writing catchy melodies and lyrics is heart-touching. She sings with bluesy overtones that hint at her roots in Detroit. With such a big offering, it's only fitting that her fans experience the best quality of sound tech to really feel the emotions behind her songs.
"I write music that uplifts and inspires," says Angela Predhomme. "There's too much negativity and stress in the world, and everybody can benefit from inspiring feel-good music. Even if I can only make people feel good for 3 minutes, then I've achieved my goal."
"Our Sweet Secret" is a perfect addition to anyone's playlist, catering to music lovers who enjoy adult soft pop music reminiscent of Jason Mraz, Adele, Sara Bareilles, and Christina Perri, among others. While the spatial audio experience is exclusive to Apple MusicTM, Amazon MusicTM, and TIDALTM subscribers, SpotifyTM listeners can still enjoy the song, though not in Dolby Atmos sound.
Listen to Angela Predhomme's "Our Sweet Secret" at https://www.angelapredhomme.com/js_albums/our-sweet-secret/
