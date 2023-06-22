The Adaptavist Group hosts the third TD Bank ‘Developer Experiences in Financial Services' Event

Special guests include Harness and Agile Manifesto Co-Author Jon Kern

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Business transformation experts Adaptavist, are teaming up with Harness, to spotlight key trends in development for the financial services industry at the TD Bank Developer Experiences in Financial Services event. Harness is the industry’s first Software Delivery Platform to use AI to simplify DevOps processes – it allows engineers to build, test, deploy, and verify software, on-demand, helping them better meet end-user demands by increasing speed and improving the reliability, governance and efficiency of their applications.

Both companies will be joined by Agile Manifesto co-author Jon Kern and Danny Zuccaro and Brent Foster from TD Bank to share their insights on how new technology is changing the scope of development in the financial sector and beyond. This event is the third in a series of “experience” events designed to promote information sharing and networking for developers in the Toronto area.

WHO: Adaptavist’s Head of Client Services and North America Operations, Harp Athwal will welcome attendees including:

- Jon Kern, Agile Consultant, Co-author Agile Manifesto, Adaptavist

- Nelson Jordan, Principal Customer Success Advocate, Adaptavist

- Alex Valentine, Global SVP Engineering, Harness

- Konr Ness, Sr Principal Engineer, Harness

PLUS SPECIAL GUESTS: Danny Zuccaro, Senior Manager Developer Experience at TD & Atlassian Community Leader Toronto and Brent Foster, VP, Software Engineering Practice Owner at TD

WHAT: An afternoon of networking, discovery and learning that will feature discussions around the following:

- Embracing digital transformation – how development teams can modernize their tech function and consolidate and expand their digitization across the business.

- The role agile plays in driving change throughout the financial services industry.

- Using the Harness platform and CI/CD and progressive delivery solutions to help organizations deliver software more quickly without breaking things!

WHEN: Tuesday June 27, 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM EDT (the event is free, but tickets are limited so reserve your space here)

WHERE: Adaptavist’s North American Headquarters, 210 King Street East, Suite 500, Downtown Toronto

WHY: Connect and network with other professionals over drinks and food. This event will bring together professionals and thought leaders from Toronto and beyond to share insights on current trends in developer experience and the impacts of new technologies.

MEDIA NOTE: All speakers will be available for comments/ interviews.

For more information, please visit Adaptavist.com

