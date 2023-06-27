Fireflies Emerges as One-Stop-Shop Travel Platform with the Largest Hotel Database
The nearly 13-year-old travel business Fireflies has built one of the largest hotel databases globally.
We are proud of the multi-million strong web of hotels that we have. It enables us to create a more vibrant and inclusive travel community and offer cost-effective options to all users.”PFäFFIKON, SWITZERLAND, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Switzerland-based Fireflies, a one-stop-shop travel search engine has created one of the world’s largest hotel databases with 5.1 million hotels globally. With the help of 21 suppliers, the company has integrated a wide range of hotel wholesalers into a hotel database spanning Europe, Asia, and the Americas. Among these partners, users can find any of the most reputed hotels in the world.
— István Varga, Business Development Director
István Varga, Business Development Director at Fireflies, said, “With such an expanse of hotels, our top priority is to ensure that we have a desirable option for each of our existing and prospective customers. The wide network has no-frills as well as luxurious hotel stays, so that once you land on Fireflies.com, you are not inconvenienced to look for any part of your travel needs outside.”
From this hotel database, customers can avail many innovative and unparalleled options. For example, in 1,200 of the European hotels, customers do not have to pay for accommodation but only boarding. Further, as a result of Fireflies’ ecosystem, customers can save money by being directly connected to the travel partners and omitting unnecessary intermediation margins.
Varga added, “Our prices are incomparable because we do not charge a high margin from our customers. Rather, we cover our costs with our unique products. This creates a win-win scenario for our customers and for the company.”
Fireflies’ long-standing presence has fueled the creation of this unmatched database. The company will complete 13 years of operations in October this year. This historied reputation and years of serving satisfied customers has led to upholding solid partnerships over a decade, surviving and thriving through an unprecedented pandemic, and meeting varied travel needs from booking end-to-end tourism packages while paying utmost attention to the minutest of details that often bother customers. These can range from air travel to car rental services to booking an itinerary that includes sightseeing in addition to local excursions.
Going forward, the company aims to continue this robust network of hotels by adding more reputed and innovative names to the portfolio and serving an even wider variety of customer needs.
“We are proud of the multi-million strong web of hotels that we have. It enables us to create a more vibrant and inclusive travel community and offer cost-effective options to all users, regardless of their travel destination or specifications. The strategy is to expand this web further as we close in on 13 years in the tourism industry,” said Varga.
About Fireflies:
Fireflies is a cutting-edge and unique user interface for all your end-to-end travel needs. It combines Swiss precision and reliability with the tourism industry. Over the last 12 years, Fireflies has served a database of over 300,000 worldwide registered users from 186 countries across the world.
