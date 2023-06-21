Black Rock Coffee Bar Continues Texas Expansion with Exciting New Opening in Houston Metro Area

The Oregon coffee chain is set to open in Spring, Texas

/EIN News/ -- Portland, Oregon, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Rock Coffee Bar, founded in Oregon and known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel Energy drinks, is expanding its footprint in Texas with the opening of a new store in the Houston metro area of Spring, Texas.

Set to open its doors on Friday, June 23, 2023, this exciting addition brings the total number of Black Rock stores to 23 in the great state of Texas, with an impressive count of 12 locations nestled within the vibrant Houston area.

Located off the Grand Parkway at 20202 Champion Forest Drive, the new Black Rock store will celebrate its grand opening by offering all customers free 16oz drinks all day at this location as well as other specials throughout the following week.

“We are super excited to continue our growth trajectory in the great state of Texas,” said Jeff Hernandez, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Black Rock Coffee Bar. “We can’t wait to bring our unique coffee experience and introduce our refreshing seasonal summer drinks to the vibrant Spring community. Our great baristas are ready to serve!”

The new 2000-square-foot Black Rock Coffee Bar store incorporates Black Rock’s signature industrial modern design and features a large Texas-themed mural that is designed to connect to the region.

Black Rock Coffee Bar is guided by three principles - coffee, community and connection. Its mission is to be a positive force in the communities it serves.

Founded in 2008 in Portland, Oregon, an area of the Pacific Northwest known for its coffee excellence, Black Rock Coffee Bar continues its rapid expansion in the West and into the Sunbelt with locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, Texas and Washington. The boutique coffee chain recently was named the Fastest Growing Private Company in Oregon and SW Washington in 2021 by the Portland Business Journal. Last year, Black Rock Coffee Bar ranked 837th among America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Inc. Magazine’s 5000 Annual List.

The Black Rock culture prides itself on providing opportunities for young people to learn how to lead, run a business, and develop people skills.

About Black Rock Coffee Bar

Black Rock Coffee Bar is a national boutique coffee shop that is known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel® energy drinks. Founded as a family owned and operated business in Oregon in 2008, Black Rock Coffee Bar has grown to more than 100 retail locations in seven states. The Black Rock culture prides itself on not only being a positive force for the communities it serves, but also the team members that fuel their locations day in and day out. An important aspect of their team mission is to recognize those that go above and beyond by displaying the 4G’s of Black Rock - grit, growth, gratitude, and grace.

For more information, visit https://br.coffee/

