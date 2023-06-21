Trinity University (Texas) Basketball Players to Represent U.S. on World Stage at Tournament in China

/EIN News/ -- San Antonio, TX., June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Members of the Trinity University men’s basketball team have been selected to represent Team USA in competition at the 2023 FIBA 3x3 U21 Nations League Asia-Pacific Conference from June 23-29 in Handan, China .

The Tiger contingent of six players, along with Tiger’s Head Men’s Basketball Coach, Jimmy Smith, will represent Team USA in six three-game tournaments over a span of seven days.

Trinity previously provided four of its team members as a USA Basketball 3x3 Select Team, helping to train the U.S. Women’s 3x3 Team that went on to win the gold medal at the 2020 Olympics held in Tokyo in July of 2021. Since then, the relationship between Trinity and USA Basketball has continued to grow, leading to the Tiger team representing the U.S. at the upcoming events.

“We had the amazing opportunity to essentially act as a scout team for the US Women’s 3x3 Team a couple of years ago, and since then, I have gotten to know some of the awesome leadership within USA Basketball through continued involvement with the 3x3 game,” said Coach Smith. “I know that our guys have done a great job representing themselves and Trinity Basketball both on and off the court over the last couple of years, and I believe that is what ultimately led to us being asked to represent the USA in the U21 Nations League.”

The six Trinity players who make up Team USA are Braxton Barry (junior from Houston), Christian Green (first-year student from San Antonio), Jacob Harvey (junior from Huffman, Texas), Grayson Herr (senior from Farmington, Connecticut), Jacob Millhouse (junior from, Plano, Texas), and Abdullah Roberts (senior from Houston).

The USA 3x3 Men's and Women's Nations League Teams attended training camp in Miami Lakes, Florida, from June 17 to June 19, prior to leaving for China. They will be competing in one of 13 conference events held worldwide, with the winning teams qualifying for the FIBA 3x3 U23 Nations League Final, which will be held from Sept. 13 to 15, 2023, in Mongolia.

The 2023 3x3 U21 Nations League will stream live on YouTube at www.youtube.com/fiba3x3 .

