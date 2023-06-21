Virtru Named a 2023 Top Workplace by The Washington Post for Second Consecutive Year

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the second consecutive year, Virtru has been named to the Washington Post’s Top Workplaces list in the Washington, D.C. area.

Virtru is also a winner of the Top Workplaces 2023 Culture Excellence Awards in all five categories: Leadership, Innovation, Compensation & Benefits, Work-Life Flexibility, and Purpose & Values. The organization was also named a 2023 Industry Award winner in the Technology category.

Selection is based solely on employee feedback gathered through an anonymous third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC , which measured several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection. This year’s honorees include government contractors, real estate firms, consulting groups, and tech companies.

“For the past ten years, the Top Workplaces list has been a credible guide to companies, old and new, in the D.C. region where employees feel valued,” said Washington Post Top Workplaces editor Bronwen Latimer. “As a new generation enters the workforce, the Post is more committed than ever to highlighting the changing landscape of work and how these companies are thriving in it.”



“The contributions, innovative thinking, and positive attitudes of our exceptional employees continue to make Virtru a great place to work,” said Conley Henderson McIntyre, VP of people at Virtru. “This employee satisfaction equals employee retention, and at Virtru we believe it’s crucial to approach satisfaction proactively. We make an active effort to consistently gauge how our team is feeling through quarterly engagement surveys and annual interviews with every employee.”

The Washington Post hosted an awards ceremony on Thursday, June 15 to recognize the top-ranked companies. For more about The Washington Post’s Top Workplaces and to see the full list of this year’s honorees, visit the Washington Post website . For more information about careers at Virtru, visit Virtru’s website .

About Virtru

At Virtru, we empower organizations to easily unlock the power of data while maintaining control everywhere it’s stored and shared. More than 8,000 global customers trust Virtru to power their data-centric, Zero Trust strategies and safeguard their most sensitive data in accordance with the world’s strictest security standards. Creators of TDF (Trusted Data Format), the open industry standard for persistent data protection, Virtru provides encryption technology for data shared through email, collaboration tools, cloud environments, and enterprise SaaS applications. For more information, visit virtru.com .



About The Washington Post

The Washington Post is an award-winning news leader whose mission is to connect, inform, and enlighten local, national and global readers with trustworthy reporting, in-depth analysis and engaging opinions. It combines world-class journalism with the latest technology and tools so readers can interact with The Post anytime, anywhere.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 16 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

Contact: Emily Brown REQ on behalf of Virtru ebrown@req.co