Sports Medicine Doctor Offers Non-Surgical Treatment Options in Tampa, Florida

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, Fla., June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orthobiologic medicine uses natural substances within our bodies, such as blood components, tissue, cells and growth factors. They are extracted and used as a regenerative medicine to repair orthopedic injuries and other conditions. They are administered by injection, with guidance from a Musculoskeletal Ultrasound, or through a surgical procedure.



Orthobiologics are used to treat a variety of conditions when medication, rest, or physical therapy do not relieve symptoms. They help to reduce pain, stimulate healing or regenerate tissue. "It's like Star Trek meets a Western—both a New Frontier and the Wild, Wild West," says Dr. Andrew Sprouse with Florida Medical Clinic. The field of Orthobiologic medicine is rapidly advancing to help treat non-surgical acute and chronic injuries.

Orthobiologics are an option for patients who either cannot or do not want to have surgery. The most common cell and tissue types used in this regenerative treatment include adipose (fat) tissue, bone marrow aspirate concentrate (BMAC) and platelet rich blood plasma (PRP). Some of the common conditions treated with orthobiologics include osteoarthritis, tendon and ligament injuries, joint pain, and partial muscle tears.

As a sports medicine doctor, Dr. Sprouse is a Primary Care doctor with additional education and board certification in sports medicine. He is specially trained in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of non-surgical musculoskeletal injuries (to bones, joints, muscles and tendons) sustained during sport-related activities and exercise. In addition to orthobiologics, his specialties include concussion management and MSK ultrasound.

Sports medicine doctors offer a holistic approach to helping physically active adult and pediatric patients get and stay healthy. Many sports injuries do not require surgery and these specialists have the knowledge to treat them.

Dr. Sprouse’s expertise in musculoskeletal (MSK) ultrasound allows for a non-invasive assessment of muscles, tendons and joints in real time at the office. This leads to a quicker diagnosis and more efficient care. Dr. Sprouse recalls a comment from a patient after an ultrasound-guided procedure: “I haven’t been able to move my arm like this in months! I can finally put on a shirt without help!”

Concussion management is also a focus for Dr. Sprouse. He follows an evidence based, multi-disciplinary approach to concussion diagnosis and management. The consequences of a concussion can include cognitive impairment as well as adverse emotional and behavioral effects. Sports medicine doctors use objective tools and measurements to evaluate the initial diagnosis and determine if a change in the management plan is needed.

Increased awareness of the complex and potentially long-term effects of concussions, particularly in sports where athletes can suffer multiple injuries in a season, has shown the importance of a multi-faceted approach to treatment and recovery management. Tailored treatment and rehabilitation plans will help athletes return to their sports quickly, safely and confidently. "You’re going to need your brain to play sports—and much longer after that," says Dr. Sprouse.

When not caring for his patients, Dr. Sprouse enjoys traveling with his wife, spending time with his Pomskies, Penny and Bernadette, playing and watching soccer, playing golf and fly-fishing.

