Frontegg Cements CIAM Dominance in the G2 Summer 2023 Reports

Identity Platform Leader Also Ranks No. 1 for Best Results in CIAM, Demonstrating the Platform’s Business and Technical Value it brings to its Customers

/EIN News/ -- MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frontegg , the premier customer identity platform, today announced that it has been named a Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) momentum leader, ranking now 2nd in G2’s Top 20 list of providers when it comes to user satisfaction scores and climbing up one spot to 3rd place overall. In addition, Frontegg ranked No. 1 for CIAM Best Results, indicating that customers drive significant business impact using the platform thanks to its usability, flexibility and overall productivity. Frontegg also ranked No. 1 in CIAM for Best Usability, Easiest Setup/Most Implementable, and Best Support/Best Relationship.



Frontegg was awarded 35 new badges in total, signifying impressive momentum after earning more than 30 awards and recognitions in G2’s Spring 2023 Report. G2's report is based on verified user reviews and market presence data, with 80 million annual visitors, including employees from Fortune 500 companies.

“Being named a leader in CIAM alongside major industry players validates the hard work and innovation our team has put into building the world’s No. 1 identity platform for modern SaaS,” said Sagi Rodin, Frontegg CEO and co-founder. “All awards and recognition are an honor, but this is particularly meaningful because it’s based on reviews from real users who use our product daily. And we’re especially proud to be named the industry’s CIAM solution for Best Results because it aligns with one of our main missions — to provide worry-free identity management that drives businesses forward so they can focus on innovation.”

A Rising Force in IAM and SSO

For the first time, Frontegg was also named an industry leader in the larger identity and access management (IAM) category. The company ranked No. 1 as the most implementable IAM solution on the market, indicating the ease with which businesses can get up and running with the platform.

In addition to its multitude of accolades for CIAM and IAM, Frontegg has also positioned itself as a momentum leader in single sign-on (SSO), earning nine separate badges from G2, among others badges for easiest SSO setup, highest user adoption, and easiest admin.

Overall, customers love Frontegg’s hassle-free implementation, smooth and stable functionality, and friendly and helpful customer support. Examples of customer reviews include:

“The technology itself is phenomenal and allows us to focus on building the parts of our SaaS product that make us different instead of having to develop and support features that are non-differentiating for us. Equally important, though, is the excellent customer support and experience we have working with the Frontegg team! Frontegg just works!”

“With [Frontegg’s] all-in-one platform for user management, we can efficiently create and modify user accounts, securely manage passwords, and automate account provisioning, streamlining our operational processes.”

“You can customize all options available to you within the platform -- it takes very little time to modify. Most importantly, their team has been truly fantastic in working with us as we've needed it on support issues.”

“Frontegg offers robust functionality for auth(n) and auth(z) out of the box. The UI is intuitive and easy to use and its API is well-documented, which has made it easy for our team to integrate with Frontegg.”

Learn more about the 2023 Summer Awards in our blog and what real users have to say (or leave your own review) on G2’s Frontegg review page . To get started with Frontegg, visit https://frontegg.com/ .

About Frontegg

Frontegg empowers modern SaaS companies to elevate customer identity management as a strategic business driver, enhancing both security and user experience. As one of the top-ranked CIAM platforms, recognized by G2 Crowd, Frontegg offers a comprehensive suite of identity management functionalities. From seamless onboarding flows and advanced user entitlements to robust authorization, role management, account security measures, and multi-tenancy support, Frontegg equips SaaS companies with all the essential tools. By implementing Frontegg, businesses can shift their identity management processes left, enabling customers to design and customize their own experiences effortlessly, without the need for additional code or engineering resources. Founded in 2019 by CEO Sagi Rodin and CTO Aviad Mizrachi, Frontegg has secured $70 million in funding from esteemed global venture capital firms. Today, it serves as the trusted identity and user management infrastructure for leading SaaS companies worldwide, spanning from high-growth startups to Fortune 500 enterprises.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 80 million people annually — including employees at all of the Fortune 500 — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business – including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.