TELF AG Climate Change Offers Unprecedented Opportunities for Commodities Traders
TELF AG, a leading physical commodities trader, recognizes climate change as a "once-in-a-century opportunity" to actively participate in the energy transition.
The key decision we are making is the portfolio of commodities we trade and the partners along the supply chain we are working with.”LUGANO, TICINO, SWITZERLAND, June 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TELF AG, a leading physical commodities trader, recognizes climate change as a "once-in-a-century opportunity" to actively participate in the energy transition, according to the CEO’s interview with renowned industry publication Fastmarkets. In the interview, TELF AG’s CEO discussed its strategic focus on diversifying its commodity portfolio and working with partners along the supply chain to address environmental concerns.
— TELF AG's CEO
In the interview with Fastmarkets, TELF AG’S CEO emphasized that it has gradually shifted its business away from energy products like oil and coal, which now represent less than 20% of its activities. Instead, the company has increasingly focused on metals trading, particularly cobalt, copper, and nickel, which play crucial roles in the energy transition. By aligning its activities with these trends, TELF AG aims to reduce negative climate impact while benefiting from the growing demand for ferro-alloys driven by infrastructure development in renewable energy, automotive, aerospace, and other sectors.
In his interview with Fastmarkets, TELF AG’s CEO acknowledged that the ferrochrome industry faces challenges due to its reliance on coal power and energy-intensive production processes. Recognizing the need for decarbonization, he highlighted the importance of investing in renewable energy sources to reduce the sector's carbon footprint. TELF AG's partnership with Kazchrome, the largest producer of high-carbon ferrochrome globally, underscores its commitment to facilitating the green transition. Kazchrome has implemented international management system standards and various initiatives to minimize its environmental impact and risks.
TELF AG views its role as a supply chain facilitator, actively engaging with end consumers to address regulatory and user demands related to commodity quality and carbon footprint. The company also channels information back to consumers, enabling them to calculate their exposure to carbon emissions. It prioritizes the trade of highly recyclable metals and is exploring opportunities to enter the recycling business in the future. Through its activities, the company aims to reduce the global carbon footprint by minimizing reliance on fossil fuels.
TELF AG’s CEO acknowledged that selecting service providers based on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria remains challenging for commodities traders. Limited infrastructure and providers in certain regions, such as the Democratic Republic of Congo, make optimizing transportation from an environmental perspective difficult.
TELF AG recognizes the immense potential for commodities traders to contribute to the energy transition and mitigate climate change. By actively engaging in sustainable practices, strategic partnerships, and responsible supply chain management, the company aims to shape a greener future for the commodities industry.
