Read more about GBI Investigates Homicide in Barnesville

Barnesville, GA (June 21, 2023) – The GBI is investigating a homicide in Barnesville, GA.  The Barnesville Police Department asked the GBI to assist on June 20, 2023.

On June 20, 2023, at around 5:50 p.m., the Barnesville Police Department received a 911 call reporting that three people had been shot on Carey J. Buckner Street in Barnesville.  The early investigation indicates that one person shot three people from a car. One of the three people, identified as Yasmine Wright, age 33, of Barnesville, died at the scene. The other two (a man and woman) were taken to local hospitals for treatment. 

The shooter has been identified as Eric Spradley, age 33, of Barnesville. Spradley was later found dead in Atlanta from what is believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. 

This investigation is active and ongoing.  Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Barnesville Police Department at 770-358-1234 or the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Milledgeville at 478-445-4173. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

