Sand Washer Market Size to Hit US$ 1.65 Billion by 2033, Rapid Expansion of Mining Industry to Surge Demand: Fact.MR Predicts

Sand washers can enhance sand quality by purifying it of contaminants such as clay and silt. Using this method, any dirt or debris is then removed from the water and sand mixture. This device is typically used in combination with a filter to further cleanse the water. While manual devices agitate the water with a brush, electric machines mechanically spin the water in a drum using an impeller.

On a global scale, demand for sand washers has been increasing owing to a multitude of applications in end-use industries such as construction, mining, and electrical and electronics. Sand washers are used in conjunction with sand-making equipment to wash away the stone powder and other impurities from the sand that is produced by the latter.

Growing need for clean building materials in civil construction projects and the extensive usage of sand washers in wet process mining are the key factors driving market growth. They are used to wash concrete, sand, manganese ore, and gold ore.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global sand washer market stands at a value of US$ 1 billion in 2023.

Global demand for sand washers is set to increase at a CAGR of 5% from 2023 to 2033.

Use of sand washers in quarry washing applications is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 5.1% over the decade.

Worldwide sales of sand washers are forecasted to reach US$ 1.65 billion by 2033.

The market in China is predicted to rise at 5.6% CAGR over the next ten years.



“Sand and stones produced from large-scale manufactured sand and stone crushing units have to be segregated and washed to produce highly marketable materials to be used in construction, for which, sand washers are required. For manufacturers of quarry washing sand washers, major profits are generated through aftermarket spares, services, and technical support,” says a Fact.MR analyst

Winning Strategy

Prominent producers of sand washers are emphasizing quality control, integration of advanced technologies, and product standards to increase their revenue. They are continuously investing in R&D initiatives to come up with innovative products to enhance their position in this space. Leading market players are focusing on new developments, collaborations, and supply chain management to fulfil increasing product demand.

Key players in the market are focusing on introducing eco-friendly sand washers to reduce the environmental impact during the washing cycle. Using such a strategy, they are easily attracting new customers to the market and are also able to attract existing customers to switch to such eco-friendly solutions.

Key producers of sand washers are increasing their market share by focusing on product innovation, and expanding their partnerships, distribution networks, and regional presence.

For instance,

In 2019, Mc Lanahan launched modular ultra-wash. This product has a capacity of 365 TPH and can manufacture two sand products.

In 2020, at CONEXPO-CON/AGG in Las Vegas, Nevada, CDE Global revealed its 500 TPH ComboTM X900. It was created especially for the North American and Latin American material processing industries.

Key Companies Profiled

CDE Global Ltd.

Dernaseer Engineering Ltd.

Hydria Water

McLanahan

Powertrac Inc.

Propel Industries

Superior Industries, Inc.

The Weir Group PLC

Zhengzhou Unique Industrial Equipment Co., Ltd.





Key Segments of Sand Washer Industry Research

By Type : Wheel Spiral

By Capacity : Below 50 T/H 50 to 100 T/H 101 to 150 T/H 151 to 200 T/H 201 to 300 T/H Above 300 T/H

By Portability : Stationary Mobile

By Power Consumption : Below 10 kW 10 to 25 kW 26 to 50 kW 51 to 100 kW Above 100 kW

By End Use : Quarry Washing Ore Washing Sand & Gravel Washing Others

By Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



More Valuable Insights on Offer



Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global sand washer market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on type (wheel, spiral), capacity (below 50 T/H, 50 to 100 T/H, 101 to 150 T/H, 151 to 200 T/H, 201 to 300 T/H, above 300 T/H), portability (stationary, mobile), power consumption (below 10 kW, 10 to 25 kW, 26 to 50 kW, 51 to 100 kW, ABOVE 100 kW), and end use (quarry washing, ore washing, sand & gravel washing), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

What differences can the sand washer report make on the revenue impacts and strategies of businesses?

Fact.MR strives to provide comprehensive assessments of opportunities in various regions and technology segments. The study also offers an uncluttered data-driven insights into the growth avenues of the Sand washer and all its segments. Some of the ways the study can make a discernible impact are by offering evidence-based perspectives on:

Attractiveness quotient of emerging product/technology types in various products in the Sand washer

Micro-economics factors that may hamper the prospects of some of the key segments

Recent spate of research and development (R&D) funding on key Sand washer

New business models paving way for disruptions in demand dynamic of key segments

Regional markets that will be future engine of growth and the industry trends that will support these markets



