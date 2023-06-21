Job Announcement - General Counsel

Job ID 3025357

Location Telecommute

Salary Range From 6571.00 To 10951.00 Monthly

Full/Part Time Full-Time

Regular/Temporary Regular

Closing Date 7/04/2023

The North Dakota Ethics Commission (“NDEC” or “Commission”) is seeking an Attorney to join our team. At the Commission, our mission is to strengthen the confidence of the citizens of North Dakota in their Government by ensuring and promoting transparency and accountability. This position supports that mission by serving as general counsel to the Commission and facilitating the outreach and educational objectives of the Commission.

Salary is commensurate with experience.

This position will telecommute and the successful candidate may reside anywhere within North Dakota.

Summary of Work

In this position, you provide a broad range of legal services to the NDEC Executive Director and Commission members. This work includes working with internal and external stakeholders, interpreting statutes and rules. You must be able to work independently, analyze information, and provide legal opinions to the Commission.

Link to full job announcement: https://www.cnd.nd.gov/psc/recruit/EMPLOYEE/HRMS/c/HRS_HRAM_FL.HRS_CG_SEARCH_FL.GBL?Page=HRS_APP_JBPST_FL&Action=U&SiteId=11000&FOCUS=Applicant&JobOpeningId=3025357&PostingSeq=1