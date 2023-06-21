Gantry Crane Market Size Projected to Exceed USD 3.6 Billion by 2030, with a Striking CAGR of 6%; Construction and infrastructure demand is expanding worldwide, which is fueling gantry crane demand | Zion Market Research

[223+ Pages Report] The Global Gantry Crane Market size was valued at around USD 2.1 billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow USD 3.6 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6% between 2023 and 2030. The growing demand from the building and infrastructure sectors is one of the key factors influencing gantry crane demand globally. In construction projects, gantry cranes are frequently used to lift and move heavy objects including concrete blocks, steel beams, and precast parts.

According to the latest research study, the global gantry crane market size was worth at USD 2.1 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 3.6 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.

Gantry Crane Report Overview:

A gantry crane is a type of crane that is supported by a structure typically consisting of two vertical legs and an overhead beam. It is commonly used in industrial and construction settings for lifting and moving heavy objects or materials. The legs of a gantry crane are usually mounted on wheels or rails, allowing the crane to move horizontally along a track or across a wide area. The overhead beam, known as the bridge or girder, spans between the legs and supports a trolley or hoist mechanism that moves vertically to lift and lower loads. Gantry cranes are versatile and can be found in various sizes and configurations to meet different lifting requirements, ranging from small portable models used in workshops to large-scale cranes used in shipyards and construction sites.

Global Gantry Crane Market: Growth Factors

The global gantry crane market is projected to grow owing to the increasing adoption of automation and technological advancements. Automation technologies such as remote-control systems, sensors, and advanced software have enabled enhanced efficiency, precision, and safety in gantry crane operations.

Automated gantry cranes offer features such as intelligent load sensing, collision avoidance, and real-time monitoring, which improve productivity and reduce the risk of accidents. Furthermore, the integration of Internet of Things (IoT) technologies and data analytics in gantry cranes allows for predictive maintenance, optimizing performance, and minimizing downtime. This helps in reducing maintenance costs and improving overall operational efficiency.

The demand for automated gantry cranes is driven by the benefits they offer, including increased productivity, improved safety, reduced labor costs, and enhanced operational flexibility. As industries seek to streamline their processes and maximize productivity, the adoption of automated gantry cranes is expected to grow, driving the market's expansion.

Restraints

The gantry crane industry is also plagued with several growth restrictions. One of the major reasons is the strict regulatory and safety standards.

Gantry cranes are subject to various safety regulations and guidelines imposed by governmental bodies and industry organizations to ensure the protection of workers, equipment, and the surrounding environment. Compliance with these safety standards requires additional investments in safety features, training programs, and regular inspections.

For instance, gantry cranes may need to be equipped with anti-collision systems, overload protection mechanisms, emergency stop controls, and proper warning signage. Implementing these safety measures can increase the overall cost of ownership and operation of gantry cranes.

Opportunities

The increasing focus on sustainable and eco-friendly solutions will offer growth opportunities in the gantry crane industry during the forecast period.

As environmental consciousness continues to rise, there is a growing demand for greener and more energy-efficient equipment across various industries. Gantry crane manufacturers have the opportunity to develop and offer eco-friendly gantry crane solutions that minimize environmental impact.

Challenges

The skilled labor shortage is likely to become a challenge in the global gantry crane market. The operation and maintenance of gantry cranes require skilled and trained personnel.

However, there is a shortage of qualified crane operators and maintenance technicians in some regions. This shortage can hinder the adoption and utilization of gantry cranes and increase labor costs for businesses.

Report Scope

Market Size in 2022: USD 2.1 Billion
Projected Market Size in 2030: USD 3.6 Billion
CAGR Growth Rate: 6% CAGR
Base Year: 2022
Forecast Years: 2023-2030
Key Market Players: Konecranes, Liebherr Group, Terex Corporation, Cargotec Corporation, Demag Cranes AG, Columbus McKinnon Corporation, Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co. Ltd. (ZPMC), Eilbeck Cranes, GH Cranes & Components, Tadano Ltd.
Key Segment: By Type, By Lifting Capacity, By Application, By End-Use Industry, and By Region
Major Regions Covered: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Gantry Crane Market: Segmentation Analysis

The gantry crane industry is segmented based on type, lifting capacity, application, and region.

Based on the type, the global market is bifurcated into single-girder gantry cranes, double-girder gantry cranes, portable gantry cranes, adjustable gantry cranes, and others. The portable gantry cranes segment will capture the largest market share during the forecast period. A portable Gantry Crane is a type of gantry crane that offers flexibility and mobility in lifting operations. It is designed to be easily transported and assembled, making it suitable for various job sites and applications within the Gantry Crane market. Portable gantry cranes are typically lightweight and feature a modular design, allowing for easy disassembly and reassembly without the need for specialized tools or equipment. They are commonly used in situations where a fixed gantry crane may not be feasible or practical, such as temporary job sites, outdoor locations, or facilities with limited space.

Based on the lifting capacity, the global gantry crane industry is divided into up to 20 tons, 20-50 tons, 50-100 tons, and above 100 tons. The above 100 tons segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Gantry cranes in this capacity range are typically utilized in sectors such as heavy manufacturing, shipbuilding, steel mills, construction of large infrastructure projects, and heavy-duty industrial applications. They are specifically designed to handle the unique challenges associated with lifting and moving extremely heavy loads.

Based on the application, the gantry crane market is segmented into construction, manufacturing, ports and logistics, shipbuilding, mining, and others. The construction segment is expected to capture the largest revenue share during the forecast period. Gantry cranes are used to lift and transport heavy construction materials such as steel beams, precast concrete elements, scaffolding, and construction machinery. These cranes provide the necessary lifting capacity and reach to efficiently move materials within construction sites, improving productivity and reducing manual labor.

The global gantry crane market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Single Girder Gantry Crane

Double Girder Gantry Crane

Portable Gantry Crane

Adjustable Gantry Crane

Others

By Lifting Capacity

Up to 20 tons

20-50 tons

50-100 tons

Above 100 tons

By Application

Construction

Manufacturing

Ports and Logistics

Shipbuilding

Mining

Others

End-Use Industry

Automotive

Aerospace

Oil and Gas

Energy and Utilities

Chemicals

Others

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global gantry crane market include -

Konecranes

Liebherr Group

Terex Corporation

Cargotec Corporation

Demag Cranes AG

Columbus McKinnon Corporation

Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co. Ltd. (ZPMC)

Eilbeck Cranes

GH Cranes & Components

Tadano Ltd.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research analyst, the gantry crane market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the gantry crane market size was valued at around US$ 2.1 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 3.6 billion by 2030.

One of the main reasons driving the demand for Gantry Crane around the world is the increasing demand from the construction and infrastructure sector. Gantry cranes are extensively used in construction projects for lifting and moving heavy materials such as concrete blocks, steel beams, and precast elements.

Based on the type, the portable gantry cranes segment will capture the largest market share during the forecast period.

Based on the lifting capacity, the above 100 tons segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Based on the application, the construction segment is expected to capture the largest revenue share over the forecast period.

Based on region, North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

The global gantry crane market is projected to register the highest CAGR in the North American region as it has a mature gantry crane market driven by infrastructure development, construction activities, and industrial sectors such as manufacturing, logistics, and ports. The presence of established market players, technological advancements, and strict safety regulations further contribute to market growth in this region.

Europe is another significant market for gantry cranes, driven by construction and infrastructure projects, especially in countries like Germany, the UK, and France. The region also has a strong presence of key manufacturers and suppliers, as well as stringent safety and quality standards.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In May 2021, JASO Industrial Cranes and ArcelorMittal France announced a strategic partnership. The collaboration aims to design and manufacture an advanced scrap loading crane specifically for ArcelorMittal's plant located in Dunkerque. The crane is set to have an impressive maximum load capacity of 300 tons and a substantial span of 24.4 meters, making it suitable for handling heavy scrap materials efficiently within the plant. This partnership signifies a joint effort to enhance operational capabilities and meet the specific requirements of the steel industry, showcasing the commitment of both companies to innovation and delivering cutting-edge solutions.

In January 2020, Konecranes successfully finalized its acquisition of MHE-Demag, a significant move that will bolster its market presence and enable it to better serve customers in the Southeast Asia region. With this acquisition, Konecranes aims to expand its operations and strengthen its position as a leading provider of lifting solutions and material handling equipment in Southeast Asia. The integration of MHE-Demag's expertise, customer base, and local market knowledge will further enhance Konecranes' ability to meet the evolving needs and demands of consumers in this strategic region.

About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

