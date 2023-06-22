LUISA PLANCHER ON RESTORING GREATNESS
Luisa Plancher guides readers across the globe on how to restore the greatness of the nationTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A great nation needs a great leader. That is why author Luisa Mirella Plancher dedicates her book, "The Strength of the Nation", to a great leader, former president Donald John Trump. Plancher believes that the United States of America was great during Trump's leadership. However, Plancher suggests that the nation's citizens must come together to restore its greatness now that he is no longer in office. The narrative of "The Strength of the Nation" centers on Luisa's encounter with an angel, who starts mentoring her and pointing her on the path of bettering the world.
Luisa Mirella Plancher recalls that America has been generous to her and her country. She recalls how the United States helped her home, Italy during World War II by allowing her to obtain a degree in education. Luisa also earned a degree in Political Science which has led her to pursue a career in social work. Plancher developed her writing skill in 1980 and is now using them to guide every man while keeping God at the center of everything.
Thrilled to see what "The Strength of the Nation" has to offer? Know more about Luisa Plancher and her book, "The Strength of the Nation" by watching her interviews on YouTube. "The Strength of the Nation" is now available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Thriftbooks, BetterWorldBooks, and other digital bookstores worldwide.
