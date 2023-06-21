$1 MILLION POWERBALL WINNER IN FRANKLIN￼

Back

FRANKLIN—A Tennessee Lottery player in Franklin won $1 million from last night’s Powerball drawing by matching five white ball numbers.

The lucky ticket sold at Tim’s Market & Deli, 1535 Columbia Ave. in Franklin, is the 375th Tennessee Lottery ticket sold worth $1 million or more.

The current estimated Powerball jackpot is $400 million for the next drawing on Wednesday, June 21.

No additional information is available until the prize is claimed.

