Aviation Memoir Brings People Closer to History
Norman Currey’s Pens the Most Inspiring Book on Aviation HistoryTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- History books bring generations together. When literature brings hundreds to thousands of years into a story, it is surely “a trip back in time”. But when a book brings aviation histories, is it just a “trip”? Or is it “flying back in time”?
Rising prolific author Norman Currey is ready to fly you back in time with the amazing stories and history in his book “Airplane Stories and Histories”. The book collates the timeless pieces of history and its personalities - Sir George Cayley, the Wright brothers, Charles Lindbergh, Wiley Post, Amelia Earheart, R. J. Mitchell, Sir Geoffrey de Havilland, Allan Loughead, Frank Whittle, and Kelly Johnson. Notable events and developments are also discussed, including the first Atlantic flights, World War airplanes, jet engine development and post-war designs.
John H. Manhold, a verified reviewer says: “The author has set forth an unexpectedly interestingly readable history of airplanes and their development from the very inception. Additionally, he has supplied profoundly interesting history and anecdotes with respect to little known, as well as prominent, individuals associated with their development and with numerous individuals who piloted them. It is written by an original resident of Great Britain who participated in making much of this change come about and placed him in a position to move to other parts of the world to do so.”
The author, Norman Currey was born on the North Sea Coast of Scarborough, Yorkshire, in 1926. Currey says that his first experience with aircraft was in the Air Training Corps from 1941 to 1943, and after high school he attended the de Havilland Aeronautical Technical School for four years at Harfield, a few miles north of London,” Currey narrates. Currey also worked as a stress engineer at de Havilland on the Comet, and then sailed to Canada where he was a design engineer at Avro Aircraft for 10 years, working mostly in its Initial Projects Office.
Currey is also a Chartered Engineer (UK) and a Fellow of the Royal Aeronautical Society, and has published many articles, presented papers at two SAE Systems Conferences, and has published a book on landing gear design (AIAA).
“Airplane Stories and Histories” is now up for grabs on Amazon and other leading digital platforms worldwide. You may also visit the author’s website at www.normancurrey.com for more information.
