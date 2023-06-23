Ronn Torossian Announces PR Strategies for a company going public

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- When a company plans to become a publicly traded company, effective public relations strategies help in its positioning. For any company, an IPO is a complex and long journey. The process involves engaging various advisors to guide it through. A successful PR program then helps to establish what differentiates the company from others. Communication is extremely important during this process, and this is where PR strategies prove to be helpful. Given below are options that a PR professional should assess when a company goes public.

Develop key messaging

It is important to know during this process what one can say and cannot say. One key message should be developed and then customized accordingly for different stakeholder groups. The message should include topics such as the industrial landscape, growth opportunities, and financial performance. The message should also capitalize on the opportunity to drive the company’s agenda. It is wise to have 3 or 4 message points that can be used for all the interviews. Before the IPO happens, employees should not speak to anyone about it. Anything stated can get media attention, so it is the duty of the PR professional to guide anyone who wants to speak on behalf of the company so that they follow a rehearsed storyline. The appearance of insider trading should be avoided at all costs. Employees can act as internal spokespeople, but their talking points should have clarity. They can talk about what difference this process would make for their day-to-day activities.

Use a segmented media list

A segmented media list should be built because PR strategies should be tailored with each type of audience in mind, particularly the investors. Analyst notes should also be available so that it amplifies awareness among the investors. Trade press and regional press should also be leveraged.

Strategic engagement with the media

Any engagement with the media should be analyzed first and then a strategy should be chosen. The goal of media engagement this time is to reach the investor community. Relationships with other advisors should be leveraged so that the information gets in front of the right reporters. The media list should include IPO reporters and trade reporters. Different assets that would help to showcase the company can be shared with reporters. Images and graphics will help to elevate stories, and this can be shared with the reporters. There should also be an influencer that should be aligned with the interest of the investors.

Prepare for the new change

A lot more eyes will be on the company since it is a crucial change. The corporate legal team should be aligned with the PR team. The go-forward communication plan should fit within the regulatory rules. The legal team should have access to all public documents before they are shared with the media. A public company should act like one and executives of the company should have a strategy ready from day one.

Ronn Torossian founded 5WPR, a leading public relations agency