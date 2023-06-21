Ronn Torossian Reveals the Basics of a Communications Audit

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Plenty of companies tend to get intimidated when they must conduct a communications audit, however, these types of audits are essential for companies to figure out whether their communications efforts and strategies are generating the right results. Fortunately, a communications audit can be done in a few relatively simple steps.

Audience

The first step in conducting a communications audit is for the company to figure out which communications efforts and strategies it is going to be auditing. That can be the communications efforts that the company is using for the target audience, the employees, media outlets, and more. Then, the audience can be further defined, such as whether the company will be auditing its communications efforts with all its customers, for instance, or just a specific segment of its past customers based on their shared similarities. Then, the company will have to list all its departments that create communications for the audience that's going to be examined, such as sales and marketing if the company wants to audit its communications efforts with its customers. Finally, the company will have to consider all the communications channels it's been using to communicate with that audience such as social media platforms, email, its own website, and more.

Samples

The next step is for the company to generate samples from each department that creates communications for the audience that's being audited in every relevant format from the last year. The company can create a spreadsheet with these samples and match them to the criteria for evaluation such as format, delivery mode, quality, call to action, and more.

Feedback

Companies should always add feedback from the audience whose communications they are auditing to better understand what is and isn't working with their communications efforts. This feedback can be gathered through surveys or focus groups to get more input from the people whose communications efforts the company is trying to reach because the best way for a company to fully understand whether it's reaching the desired goals of its communications efforts is to ask the people that are on the receiving end of those communications efforts in the first place.

Improvements

Once a company has gathered all those materials, it's time for the company to figure out what can be improved and what's working well in its communications efforts. During this step, companies should be creating a list of improvements for their messaging, divided into two separate groups. The first group should be the communications strategies and improvements that the company can start implementing as soon as possible. The second group is going to be strategies and improvements in terms of communications efforts that the company will need some more time and effort to implement properly.

