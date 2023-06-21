CLA Kicks Off High School Summer Intern Program in Select Cities

/EIN News/ -- Minneapolis, MN, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This week, CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP), the eighth largest accounting firm in the United States, launched its innovative and ground-breaking high school internship program by welcoming 60 students to 15 of its offices across the country. This first-of-its-kind program is designed to not only provide the students with a glimpse into the world of accounting and professional services but guide CLA in ways to recruit the next generation of business leaders.

CLA received more than 400 applications in less than two weeks for this inaugural program. The 8-week paid summer internship program welcomes four interns in each of the 15 participating CLA locations. More than a summer job, the interns will receive tangible, hands-on experience in the world of accounting, audit, wealth management, digital engagement and more.

“High school students have more career options available to them than ever before and we believe it is vital to provide them with a glimpse into the professional services world at CLA,” explained Jen Leary, CEO of CLA. “This program is designed to show the students not only what we do, but how an entrepreneur or small business owner operates. And we expect to learn as much from this group of students as they will learn from us. Our CLA family is excited to welcome them into our offices.”

The number of young people choosing careers in accounting is declining and CLA is leading the charge to reach students even earlier as they contemplate future careers. The goal of the internship program is not only to provide an exceptional experience for the students, but also seek to inspire more high school students to better understand all the opportunities the profession has to offer.

“The overwhelming response to this internship program and flood of applications tells us that young people are interested in a more meaningful summer experience,” said Pat Bowes, CLA’s managing director of people solutions. “This early exposure to the profession could spark passion in our interns that stays with them as they start to explore their future career paths.”

The students will participate in engaging learning opportunities, including a hands-on case study, a personality assessment, college preparatory sessions, and connections with other high school interns around the country. They’ll also have the chance to research and nominate a local community organization for a CLA Foundation award and enjoy some fun activities along the way.

CLA will also be offering a one-day learning event called “Pathway to the Profession” later this summer for students not selected for the internship.

About CLA

CLA exists to create opportunities for our clients, our people, and our communities through industry-focused wealth advisory, digital, audit, tax, consulting, and outsourcing services. With more than 8,500 people, nearly 130 U.S. locations, and a global vision, we promise to know you and help you. For more information, visit CLAconnect.com. CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP) is an independent network member of CLA Global. See CLAglobal.com/disclaimer. Investment advisory services are offered through CliftonLarsonAllen Wealth Advisors, LLC, an SEC-registered investment advisor.

###

Jackie Kruger CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP) 612-376-4623 jackie.kruger@CLAconnect.com