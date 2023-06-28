Leadership Principles Ltd. Partners with Ethopia’s CaFEC

The partnership is designed to help CaFEC staff learn leadership skills essential to helping them excel, developing a new generation of world-class leaders.

ADDIS ABABA, ETHIOPIA, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Leadership Principles Ltd., one of the world’s foremost leadership training consultancies led by globally acclaimed leadership expert Gordon Tredgold, is proud to announce a partnership with CaFEC, a company committed to strengthening Ethiopia’s financial ecosystem. Through the partnership, Leadership Principles Ltd. will bring its High-Performance Leadership Masterclass series and Institute of Leadership and Management (ILM) Accredited courses to CaFEC staff in located in its Addis Ababa offices in an effort to empower them with the leadership skills they need to help them excel in their roles.

"We are extremely delighted to partner with CaFEC to bring our highly effective leadership training to Ethiopia's financial sector and look forward to helping CaFEC staff become the next generation of world-class leaders," said Gordon Tredgold, a globally recognized leadership expert renowned for transforming organizational performance with his practical and engaging approach to leadership.

With its initial trainings slated to commence in late September, the High-Performance Leadership Masterclass is a comprehensive course providing leaders with the essential skills and mindset to excel in their roles. Offering a Practitioner Training and an advanced Master Practitioner training for Executive Leaders, the course focuses on four key leadership areas: self-leadership, team leadership, strategic leadership, and organizational leadership.

“CaFEC is known for promoting professional development and lifelong learning in the financial sector through research, education, training, and workshops,” said Habtamu Abebaw Phd, Director of Training and Development at CaFEC. “We are excited to partner with Leadership Principles because Gordon Tredgold is a highly recognised leader with a strong track record of helping to develop High Performance Leaders through his innovative and exciting training courses."

With demand expected to be high, potential participants are advised to register promptly to secure their spots in the masterclass. Details on registration will be made available closer to the course commencement date.

To learn more about Leadership Principles Ltd. and Gordon Tredgold, visit http://breakthroughleadershipmasterclass.com.