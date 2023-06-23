Ducky Neptune Releases Debut Album 'Insensitive Plastic' Bringing New Wave of Psychedelic Surf-Soul to Nashville
An amazing blend of psych-surf and soul that forms this unique, catchy dreamy indie sound.”NASHVILLE, TENN., UNITED STATES, June 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Indie-Rock band, Ducky Neptune, is excited to announce the release of their debut album, 'Insensitive Plastic', available now via AWAL Distribution. Recorded at FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, and mixed by 4x Grammy-awarded mixing engineer, Robert Carranza, the album is a unique blend of psychedelic surf-soul that is sure to bring a new wave of sound to the Nashville music scene.
— Fame Magazine
'Insensitive Plastic' features 8 tracks that encompass the band's signature sound - a mix of classic rock, funk, and soul, with a modern twist. This new studio work will appeal to a broad pool of listeners. In particular, Ducky Neptune’s music is highly recommended to fans of artists such as My Morning Jacket, Pearl Jam, Mt. Joy, and Sticky Fingers, to mention a few. The lead singles from the album released earlier this year, “Charlie”, “Mary”, and “Jamesy Boy,” offer a great representation of the band’s sound and an insight into the album’s stylistic quirks and mood.
The album's lead single, "Charlie," is a laid-back, feel-good anthem. Fame Magazine cited it as, “An amazing blend of psych-surf and soul that forms this unique, catchy dreamy indie sound.” On “Mary,” the band leans more prominently into their retro rock influences with playful vocal harmonies and distorted guitars. This tune is reminiscent of the 60s, with electric piano, organ, and electric and acoustic guitar adding more color to their soundscape. The most recent single from this release is “Jamesy Boy,” and it is not a stretch to say that this is one of the album’s most memorable songs. Fun, groovy, and instinctual, this song captures the raw energy of the band’s live performance.
Listen to 'Insensitive Plastic' HERE
Ducky Neptune’s music is unique and challenging to place in a specific genre due to its incredible style variety. The band can make music that is both entertaining and meaningful. 'Insensitive Plastic' is a perfect example and testament to the passion driving the band’s vision. "We are so excited to finally share our music with the world," says lead singer, Josh Blanco. "We've put a lot of work and energy into this album for over a year and we can't wait for everyone to hear it. We hope it brings a little bit of joy and light into people's lives."
Ducky Neptune's 'Insensitive Plastic' is now available on all major streaming platforms. For more information, please visit www.duckyneptune.com.
