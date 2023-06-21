Lumenai Named To AIFinTech100 For Its AI Investing Service

Lumenai Is Named To The 2023 #AIFinTech100

Lumenai is proud to be nominated to the 2023 #AIFinTech100 list, which features 100 of the world’s most innovative AI solution providers for financial services.

STAMFORD, CT, USA, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lumenai, a leading provider of transformative investment solutions powered by artificial intelligence, is thrilled to announce its inclusion in the prestigious 2023 #AIFinTech100 list, curated by FinTech Global. This recognition highlights Lumenai's dedication to revolutionizing the investment landscape through its cutting-edge AI investment service.

The #AIFinTech100 list showcases the most innovative companies worldwide that leverage AI and machine learning technologies to enhance efficiency and overcome challenges in the financial services sector. The selection process was rigorous, with over 2,000 FinTech companies vying for a spot. Finalists were handpicked by an esteemed panel of industry experts and analysts based on extensive research conducted by FinTech Global.

Lumenai is nominated for its hyper-custom AI investment service, which empowers sophisticated investors with comprehensive tools and advanced technology to easily create and manage self-adapting, alpha-generating (returns from active management) portfolios. By combining the expertise of top-tier data scientists with over 30 years of experience in quantitative investing, Lumenai delivers a personalized, simplified, and efficient investment experience for individuals, advisors, family offices, and institutional investors.

"Being named in the 2023 #AIFinTech100 list is a testament to Lumenai's commitment to innovation and the impact we have made in the investment industry," said John Bailey, Founder and CEO of Lumenai. "Our mission is to streamline the investment process for busy professionals, enabling them to achieve superior investment outcomes with unparalleled ease and efficiency."

Lumenai was established in 2020 through a collaboration between John Bailey and ETS Asset Factory in Madrid, Spain. Since its inception, the company has strived to provide the world's first fully customized artificial intelligence investment service, liberating investors from the mundane tasks of daily investment management. Lumenai AI automation drastically reduces the time required for portfolio management, freeing investors to spend more time on crucial areas such as investment strategy, research, and client engagements.

For further information about Lumenai and its innovative AI investment service, please contact John Bailey, Founder and CEO, at john.bailey@lumenai.net.

About Lumenai:

Lumenai is the first hyper-customizable AI investment service for sophisticated investors and investment professionals, enabling them to easily create innovative investment portfolios in less time with efficiency, confidence, and scalability.

From traditional to alternative investments, our mission is to use data science and artificial intelligence to make it easier to build better portfolios that take less time to manage.

Lumenai. Invest with Intelligence.