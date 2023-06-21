NOBLIS AWARDED NATIONAL GEOSPATIAL-INTELLIGENCE AGENCY LEARNING MANAGEMENT AND SUPPORT SERVICES CONTRACT

The company will develop and manage high-quality learning solutions to advance the agency’s workforce development mission.

/EIN News/ -- Reston, Va., June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noblis, Inc., a leading provider of science, technology and strategy services to the federal government, announced that it has been awarded a five-year, $78 million Learning Management and Support Services contract from the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA).

Under this contract, Noblis will integrate stakeholder learning needs and design, develop and maintain learning solutions that help promulgate geospatial intelligence doctrine, concepts and other agency workforce development needs for NGA’s National Geospatial-Intelligence College.

“This contract with NGA is an opportunity to leverage our deep experience in instructional design advancing intelligence tradecraft and critical workforce proficiencies,” said Mile Corrigan, Noblis’ president and CEO. “We are excited to contribute to the College's mission of developing a workforce with knowledge and capabilities at the cutting edge.”

“As an organization centered around continuous learning and professional growth, Noblis is thrilled to provide our learning services expertise and offer the College the highest caliber of instructional strategy, design and development,” said Rich Jacques, vice president of Noblis’ Intelligence and Law Enforcement mission area. “We’re looking forward to helping the College advance learning solutions that enable upskilling and reskilling of NGA’s workforce with evolving tradecraft to address the unprecedented challenges of the future.”

The Noblis team has extensive experience developing innovative solutions across a wide range of defense, intelligence, law enforcement and homeland security agencies. Together, the team brings deep expertise in designing effective learning strategies, developing and maintaining advanced learning solutions and establishing accurate measures of program success.

About Noblis

For more than 25 years, Noblis has been an innovator within the federal government, committed to enriching lives and making our nation safer while investing in the missions of tomorrow. As a nonprofit, Noblis works for the public good, providing independent and objective science, technology and engineering solutions. We work with a wide range of government clients in the defense, homeland security, intelligence, law enforcement and federal civil sectors.

