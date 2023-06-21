AAIS Announces Werner E. Kruck as President and CEO

Experienced insurance leader assumes the leadership role effective June 26.

Lisle, Illinois, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of American Association of Insurance Services (AAIS) is pleased to announce the selection of Werner E. Kruck as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective June 26, 2023. Mr. Kruck has spent his entire career in leading roles within the insurance industry and has served on the AAIS Board of Directors since 2018.

Mr. Kruck is an accomplished executive with more than 45 years of experience in new product development, channel marketing, technical underwriting, data and actuarial analysis, insurance pricing, and systems. He has held numerous management and executive positions in insurance and insurance-related companies, including Security First Managers, American Modern Insurance Group, Markel Corporation, and American International Underwriters. More recently, Mr. Kruck served as a consultant to insurance and reinsurance companies, as well as private equity and investment firms.

“After a thorough search for a new CEO that identified a number of high-quality candidates, it became clear that no one is more qualified than Werner Kruck to lead AAIS going forward,” said AAIS Chairperson David Duclos. “His vast insurance background, his unique knowledge of the AAIS organization, and his commitment to its position in the market and strategy for the future make him the obvious choice.”

Mr. Kruck succeeds Ed Kelly, who led AAIS for more than 11 years. His appointment comes after an extensive selection process by the AAIS Board.

“Ed Kelly laid the groundwork for the future of AAIS,” shared Duclos. “Thanks to Ed’s stewardship, AAIS is in an excellent position to capitalize on its modern approach to advisory solutions, its commitment to Member success, and its stellar reputation for service.”

“I have been associated with AAIS for over thirty years, as a Member and more recently as part of the Board,” said Mr. Kruck. “I appreciate the value we deliver to Member carriers, regulators, and partners. I also have the utmost respect for the quality people at AAIS that deliver that value. We have accomplished a lot under Ed Kelly’s stewardship, and I am excited about our potential to drive even greater value for the AAIS community in the future.”

Established in 1936, AAIS serves the property casualty insurance industry as the modern, Member-based advisory organization. AAIS delivers custom advisory solutions, including best-inclass forms, rating information and data management capabilities for commercial lines, inland marine, farm & agriculture, commercial auto, personal auto, and homeowners insurers. Its consultative approach, unrivaled customer service and modern technical capabilities underscore a focused commitment to the success of its Members. AAIS’s strategic work and partnerships led to the creation of openIDL, the data and information sharing platform for regulatory reporting built on distributed ledger technology, now a Linux Foundation Project. For more information about AAIS, please visit www.AAISonline.com.

