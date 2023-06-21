Salgenx Introduces Grid Scale Battery Storage, Offering Unexpected Benefits

Salgenx S3000 Salt Water Battery Energy System Salgenx S12MW 12,000 kWh Grid Scale Battery Salgenx 18 MW Grid Scale Battery Storage Denmark Wind Turbine TESLA NACS Charger Plug

Salgenx Announces the Salgenx Salt Water Battery as the next big thing in large scale energy storage

The groundbreaking Grid-Scale Battery Storage technology offers not just immense energy storage capabilities, but also the ability to desalinate water.” — Greg Giese spokesperson at Salgenx

MADISON, WISCONSIN, USA, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Salgenx, a leading innovator in renewable energy solutions, is proud to announce the introduction of their revolutionary Grid Scale Battery Storage technology. This cutting-edge flow battery system, based on saltwater electrolyte, offers low cost power storage while offering several unexpected advantages.

Unlike conventional lithium batteries, the Salgenx flow battery utilizes non-flammable saltwater as its electrolyte, ensuring enhanced safety and peace of mind. Although flow batteries typically have slower response times for charging and discharging, Salgenx has incorporated ultracapacitors into their design to significantly improve the system's response time.

Recognizing the immense potential of this groundbreaking technology, these flow batteries are considerably easier to manufacture than lithium batteries and do not suffer from the supply issues associated with lithium.

With an impressive lifespan of approximately 25 years, the Salgenx Grid Scale Battery Storage system boasts excellent recyclability, contributing to sustainable and environmentally friendly practices. The system utilizes standard shipping container tanks of liquid electrolyte, making it ideal for stationary applications and significantly reducing both construction costs.

Furthermore, the Salgenx Grid Scale Battery Storage system offers substantial tax credits, providing an added incentive for adoption. Tax credits amounting to $105,000 for the standard grid-scale battery and over $630,000 for larger systems are available. These tax credits can be utilized internally or sold to third parties, enhancing the financial viability of the technology.

Similar to the Tesla Megapack, the Salgenx system is ISO container mounted, enabling worldwide shipment and swift deployment. Considering the increasing demand for peaker plants and the growing need for renewable solar and wind energy storage, the global market presents an unparalleled opportunity for Salgenx's Grid Scale Battery Storage technology.

By leveraging the advantages of flow batteries, which are particularly suitable for solar and wind energy storage due to their ability to take advantage of time of use, Salgenx aims to provide an efficient and sustainable solution for the rapidly evolving energy landscape.

Moreover, Salgenx is thrilled to announce the integration of the Tesla NACS Charger into their grid-scale batteries, allowing for efficient energy storage and distribution. This integration reinforces Salgenx's commitment to sustainable energy solutions and further establishes their dedication to driving the widespread adoption of electric vehicles (EVs).

The saltwater-based battery system developed by Salgenx possesses a natural desalination capability, which opens up exciting possibilities for its utilization in various industries. The technology can effectively harness any brine or saltwater source, including the ocean, salt lakes, power plant cooling ponds, oil and gas sites facing producer water issues, brine pools, and more.

As the demand for reliable energy storage solutions continues to rise, Salgenx stands at the forefront of innovation, offering an alternative to conventional lithium batteries with their game-changing Grid Scale Battery Storage technology. With its enhanced safety, simplified manufacturing process, extended lifespan, and versatile applications, Salgenx is poised to disrupt the market and pave the way for a more sustainable and resilient energy future.

About Salgenx (a division of Infinity Turbine):

Salgenx is a leading innovator in renewable energy solutions, specializing in the development of advanced grid-scale battery storage technologies. Committed to sustainability and environmental stewardship, Salgenx aims to revolutionize the energy industry with their cutting-edge flow battery systems based on saltwater electrolyte. With a focus on safety, efficiency, and affordability, Salgenx is dedicated to driving the widespread adoption of sustainable energy solutions worldwide.

Contact: G. Giese | CEO | Infinity Turbine LLC | Salgenx

Email: greg@infinityturbine.com | greg@salgenx.com

Infinity Turbine Website: https://www.infinityturbine.com

Salt Water Battery Website: https://salgenx.com

Salt Water Battery Technology Report: https://infinityturbine.com/flow-battery-technology-report.html

Why Salt Water may be the Future of Batteries YouTube Video: https://youtu.be/vm2hNNA4lvM

Why Salt Water may be the Future of Batteries