Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,494 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 461,178 in the last 365 days.

IBFD and AIBIDIA launch strategic partnership

/EIN News/ -- Today, IBFD and AIBIDIA announce a joint partnership, uniting the world's first digital transfer pricing technology platform with the best-in-class contextual tax information.

AMSTERDAM, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBFD and AIBIDIA combine their expertise in transfer pricing analytics and content to create an eco-system of transfer pricing solutions.

The partnership will map and integrate IBFD’s market-leading transfer pricing information and AIBIDIA’s suite of analytics-powered applications, ultimately creating a joint range of solutions, that support all steps of the transfer pricing process, from day-to-day operations to reporting and control.

“Combining strengths will give our customers the best of both worlds. Through integrating our detailed and up-to-date tax information with AIBIDIA’s analytics-powered workflows, we will be creating a new generation of informed transfer pricing processes.” said Maarten Goudsmit, Executive Board member, IBFD.

Hannu-Tapani Leppänen, CEO and Founder of Aibidia adds, “We have no doubt that this partnership will transform the work processes of transfer pricing specialists worldwide, ensuring they save time & costs, reduce risks and are in control.”

Contact information: Phil Windus, Senior Marketing Coordinator: p.windus@ibfd.org.

About Aibida

Aibidia is the global leader in digital transfer pricing management and has a world class multinational team of tax lawyers, economists, data scientists and software developers. They have pioneered the digital transfer pricing category and provide multinationals, professional services firms and tax authorities a modern way to execute and manage cross-border transactions and business activities on data and intelligence.

About IBFD

IBFD is a leading international provider of cross-border tax expertise, with a long-standing history of supporting and contributing to tax research and academic activities. As an independent foundation, IBFD utilizes its global network of tax experts and its Knowledge Centre to serve Fortune 500 companies, governments, international consultancy firms and tax advisers.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4d0adc2b-3b9e-4558-bd22-47615dbebd86


Primary Logo

IBFD and AIBIDIA combine their expertise

Creating an eco-system of transfer pricing solutions

You just read:

IBFD and AIBIDIA launch strategic partnership

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more