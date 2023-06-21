Securing the Tracks : Cyber Security Challenges and Solutions in Rail and Metro Systems

Rail and Metro Cyber Security Market

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Rail and Metro Cyber Security Market by Type (Infrastructural, On-board), by Security (Network Security, Application Security, Data Protection, End Point Protection, System administration) and by Component (Solutions, Service): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032." Rail and metro cyber security refers to tools and techniques, which are designed to protect network, devices &programs, and data transferred within or outside the rail or metro. Rail and metro cyber security market includes train tracking &monitoring, checking railway signalling system, damages, and unauthorised access from external entities. Railway cyber security provides security to the railway by two types, infrastructural and on-board, where infrastructural is internal security and on-board is external security. With increase in the number of security breaches and hacking by hackers, this service is helpful to provide security to railways.

Government rules with insurance facility and adoption of IoT & automation technologies boost the rail and metro cyber security market.Moreover, high cost and lack of progression in developing nations restrain the growth of the sector. Furthermore, urbanization and expanding network of railways provide lucrative opportunities for the rail and metro cyber security market.

Increase in adoption of automation & IoT technologies in the transportation sector has increased the demand for rail and metro cyber security. Automation & IoT technologies help to determine the real-time information about the surroundings. In addition, threat of system hacking is present as the system can be accessed through internet. Therefore,adoption of IoT & automation technologies leads to the growth of the rail and metro cyber security market.

𝐑𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐫𝐨 𝐂𝐲𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬:

General Electric,

Huawei,

United Technologies,

Thales,

IBM,

Siemens,

Alstom,

Nokia Networks,

Bombardier,

Cisco,

Hitachi

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧

North America (US, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, rest of Asia-Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, rest of LATAM)

the Middle East

Africa

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

●COVID-19 has a rapidly affected the railways,thus hampering the growth of the rail and metro cyber security market.

●Earlier,this market was expected to register a significant growth in 2021, but due to COVID-19, the market is expected to decline in the near future as people are avoiding traveling.

●Due to lockdown,rail and metro cyber security experiences a very bad hit,which eventually led to the decline in its growth.

●Due to no demand, many of these cyber security has activities havebeen stopped and are expected to grow after the situation becomes stable.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐛𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

➤This study presents the analytical depiction of the rail and metro cyber security market along with current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

➤The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the rail and metro cyber security for market share.

➤The current market is analyzed to highlight the rail and metro cyber security market growth scenario.

➤Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

➤The report provides a detailed analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

