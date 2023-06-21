Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,492 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 0 in the last 365 days.

Global Breast Cancer Molecular Diagnostics Market Size

Hologic Inc., Genomic Health (Exact Sciences Corporation), BD, Danaher, Koninklijke Philips N.V., QIAGEN, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Myriad Genetics, Argon Medical Devices, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and Illumina, among others, are some of the key players in the global breast cancer molecular diagnostics market.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Breast Cancer Molecular Diagnostics Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.0% from 2023 to 2028.

The growing incidence of breast cancer will enhance the need for cancer diagnosis coupled with the increasing adoption of molecular diagnostics for rapid testing enhancing the market growth. Increasing awareness about the benefits of early detection and accurate diagnosis is critical for effective treatment and improved patient outcomes. Technological advancements and the availability of molecular diagnostic tools increases the demand for molecular diagnostics used for cancer testing. The technologies (such as NGS and PCR) provide researchers and clinicians with enhanced capabilities to detect genetic mutations, gene expression patterns, and molecular subtypes of breast cancer, which helps in precise diagnosis and treatment selection.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Breast Cancer Molecular Diagnostics Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

  • As per the technology outlook, the PCR segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global breast cancer molecular diagnostics market from 2023 to 2028.
  • As per the application outlook, the screening segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global breast cancer molecular diagnostics market from 2023 to 2028.
  • As per the end-user outlook, the diagnostic centers and medical laboratories segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global breast cancer molecular diagnostics market from 2023 to 2028.
  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market.
  • North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028.
  • Hologic Inc., Genomic Health (Exact Sciences Corporation), BD, Danaher, Koninklijke Philips N.V., QIAGEN, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Myriad Genetics, Argon Medical Devices, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and Illumina, among others, are some of the key players in the global breast cancer molecular diagnostics market.

Request for a sample copy of the report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/breast-cancer-molecular-diagnostics-market-4030

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • PCR
  • NGS
  • In Situ Hybridization
  • Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Screening
  • Diagnostic and Predictive
  • Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Hospitals & Clinics
  • Diagnostic Centers and Medical Laboratories
  • Others

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com


Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Global Breast Cancer Molecular Diagnostics Market Size

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more