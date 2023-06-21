Digital Ally Adds Interview Room Solution to its Ecosystem of Video Products

/EIN News/ -- Interview Room Solution is a critical component to an agency’s ability to build cases and maintain secure chain of custody



Lenexa, KS, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) (the “Company”), which develops, manufactures, and markets advanced video recording products and other critical safety products for law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and event security, today announced a key addition to its ecosystem of video solutions products for law enforcement agencies.

The Interview Room solutions is an extension of Digital Ally’s ongoing evolution of video solutions products. The addition of the Room solution to the Company’s FirstVu Pro body camera and EVO-HD in-car system optimizes a department’s ability to build cases along with maintaining a secure chain of custody. Multiple recording angles, covert camera, audio and offloads to secure cloud storage are just some of the many features of the Interview Room solution.

Customers will be able to use all of EVO web features for the interview room solution, including redaction, segmentation, case files, and much more.

“The Video Room solution continues to demonstrate Digital Ally’s commitment to innovative technology that provides everything law enforcement departments need for successful building of cases,” said Brody Green, President of Digital Ally, adding, “We’re proud of the unsurpassed talent and commitment of the engineering and technical services staff at Digital Ally that made this possible.”

The Interview Room solutions is the latest expansion of Digital Ally’s complete ecosystem of video solution products, highlighted by the recently released FirstVu PRO body camera, which is compatible with the QuickVu docking station. Digital Ally’s QuickVu system provides a comprehensive and elegant solution for charging, reviewing and offloading video evidence to the cloud. All evidence captured by the FirstVu PRO body camera is hosted in the Company’s EVO Web cloud platform - which also supports other products including the FirstVu II body camera and EVO-HD in-car system, allowing users to review evidence from one centralized platform.

Interview Room solutions features include:

- 4K Ceiling Mounted Dome Camera: 360-degree aerial view, multiple 1920 x 1080 video feeds, and integrated audio. - Covert Wall Mounted Camera: 2 MP Camera and Microphone (as additional, optional, source for redundant audio recording). - Exterior Touch Screen Tablet: 5.5” touch screen to initiate recording, recording in use banner to show the room is in use. - EVO Web: long term interview room video storage, create case files, facial redaction, video segmentation, chain of custody reporting.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally Companies (NASDAQ: DGLY) through its subsidiaries, is engaged in video solution technology, human & animal health protection products, healthcare revenue cycle management, ticket brokering and marketing, event production and jet chartering. Digital Ally continues to add organizations that demonstrate the common traits of positive earnings, growth potential, innovation and organizational synergies.

For additional news and information please visit www.digitalally.com or follow Digital Ally Inc. social media channels here:

Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Twitter

Contact Information

Brody Green, President

Stanton Ross, CEO

Tom Heckman, CFO

Digital Ally, Inc.

913-814-7774

info@digitalallyinc.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations or forecasts of future events, can be affected by inaccurate assumptions, and are subject to various business risks and known and unknown uncertainties, a number of which are beyond the control of management. Therefore, actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. A wide variety of factors that may cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: whether the Company will be able to maintain or expand its share of the markets in which it competes with the Video Room solution, FirstVu Pro body cameras, QuickVu docking stations and EVO Web; whether the Company will make a global impact with its technology innovations; whether the Company will be able to adapt its technology to new and different uses, including being able to introduce new products; competition from larger, more established companies with far greater economic and human resources; its ability to attract and retain customers and quality employees; the effect of changing economic conditions; whether the technology referenced in this release will work as anticipated and meet the needs of the Company’s customers; and changes in government regulations, tax rates and similar matters. These cautionary statements should not be construed as exhaustive or as any admission as to the adequacy of the Company's disclosures. The Company cannot predict or determine after the fact what factors would cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements or other statements. The reader should consider statements that include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "projects", "should", or other expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends, to be uncertain and forward-looking. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional information respecting factors that could materially affect the Company and its operations are contained in its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2023, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.