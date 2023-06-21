Submit Release
Roper Technologies schedules second quarter 2023 financial results conference call

/EIN News/ -- SARASOTA, Fla., June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ROP) announced that its financial results for the second quarter of 2023, ended June 30, 2023, will be released before the market opens on Friday, July 21, 2023. A conference call to discuss these results has been scheduled for 8:00 AM ET on Friday, July 21, 2023. The call can be accessed via webcast or by dialing +1 844-750-4898 (US/Canada) or +1 412-317-5294, using confirmation number 10180010. Webcast information and conference call materials will be made available in the Investors section of Roper’s website prior to the start of the call.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies is a constituent of the S&P 500 and Fortune 1000. Roper has a proven, long-term track record of compounding cash flow and shareholder value. The Company operates market leading businesses that design and develop vertical software and technology enabled products for a variety of defensible niche markets. Roper utilizes a disciplined, analytical, and process-driven approach to redeploy its excess free cash flow toward high-quality acquisitions. Additional information about Roper is available on the Company’s website at www.ropertech.com.

