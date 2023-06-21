GOLD LION ANNOUNCES MIA-3 LITHIUM PROJECT TARGET PRIORIZATION

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold Lion Resources Inc. (“Gold Lion” or the “Company”) (CSE: GL) (OTC: GLIOF) (FWB: 2BC) is pleased to announce that it has completed its initial field work target prioritization work on the Mia-3 Lithium Project located in Eeyou Istchee, James Bay Quebec.



“Gold Lion are excited about the upcoming field work after completing a tight focus review of surface features from the historical data as well as the results of the recent Technical Report”, said Mark Haywood, CEO of the Company, “Forest fire risk remains high in the region and our crew will begin work as soon as conditions are safe.”

The following satellite image shows a selection from the tight focus review of surface exposures with selection of prominent reflective linears characteristic of the positive topographic relief of pegmatite exposures in the region. These selected linears across the property provide initial vectors for Gold Lion’s crew to be examine for lithium bearing minerals such as spodumene, lepidolite and sample for lithium and general chemistry related to Lithium-Cesium-Tantalum (LCT) pegmatites common to the James Bay region.

Please click here to view image

Source image used: Bing Maps, Microsoft

The Mia-3 project is located 14 km to the northwest of the Miakadow Lake lithium pegmatite occurrence (now named Mia-1). Both are within the within the La Grande geological sub-province. These pegmatites were documented in 1991 by Noranda Exploration while exploring for gold and base metals. Later exploration in the Miakadow Lake area by Ressources Dianor Inc. (1999) describes a felsic pluton and a series of coarsely pegmatitic dykes related to the Vieux-Comptoir granites which intrude the La Grande and are seen along the south and south-west shores of Miakadow Lake. The Vieux Comptoir granitic rocks intrude multiple lithologies in the La Grande sub province and are a key exploration vector which Gold Lion will investigate during this initial field program.

Géologica Groupe – Conseil recently completed a property Technical Report dated May 5, 2023, “NI 43-101 Technical Evaluation Report of the Mia Li-3 Lithium Project”. The report is filed under the Company’s profile on SEDAR. Geologica will be updating this report with results from their site visit as well as providing the first full coverage map for the property from new information.

Gold Lion Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company actively involved in the exploration of the Mia-3 Lithium Property located in the James Bay region of Quebec.

Mark Haywood Chief Executive Officer





Qualified Person

William McGuinty, P.Geo, a consultant to the Company, is a registered professional geologist with the Ordre des Géologues du Québec and Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed the technical information in this news release.

