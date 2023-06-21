Rigid Packaging Market Emerging Trend, Outlook and Future Scope Analysis 2032

Reports And Data

The global rigid packaging market size was USD 621.16 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1049.44 billion in 2032

The market for packaged food and beverage items is one of the major factors driving rigid packaging market revenue growth.” — Reports and Data.

NEW YORK CITY, U.S., UNITED STATES, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2022, the global Rigid Packaging Market was valued at USD 621.16 billion. It is projected to reach USD 1049.44 billion by 2032, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6% during the forecast period. The market's growth is primarily attributed to several key factors, including the increasing demand for packaged food and beverage products, the surge in online shopping, and the growing need for eco-friendly and sustainable packaging solutions.

The rising preference for packaged food and beverages is a significant driver of revenue growth in the rigid packaging market. As consumers lead busy lifestyles and have higher disposable incomes, they increasingly opt for the convenience of packaged food and drinks. Rigid packaging options such as glass bottles, metal cans, and plastic containers provide durability and protection for these products, ensuring their quality upon reaching consumers. Moreover, the market also experiences a demand for premium and luxury goods, leading to a need for high-end rigid packaging solutions.

Rigid Packaging Market Segments:

The Rigid Packaging Market Report encompasses various parameters and provides detailed insights into the industry. In 2022, the market size was valued at USD 621.16 billion, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2022 to 2032, reaching a projected revenue of USD 1049.44 billion in 2032. The report covers historical data from 2020 to 2021 and the forecast period from 2022 to 2032, with revenue presented in USD billions as the quantitative unit.

The report offers comprehensive coverage, including revenue forecasts, company rankings, competitive landscape analysis, growth factors, and emerging trends. The market is segmented based on material type outlook, product type outlook, end-use outlook, and regional outlook.

In terms of material type, the segments include plastic, metal, glass, paperboard, and others. The product type outlook comprises bottles, cans, cartons, boxes, and others. The end-use outlook covers industries such as food and beverages, healthcare, personal care, industrial, and others.

The regional scope of the report includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the rigid packaging market, offering valuable insights for industry stakeholders and decision-makers.

Rigid Packaging Market Strategic Developments:

In 2021, Ball Corporation revealed that it had successfully acquired Tubex Industria E Comercio de Embalagens Ltda., a major Brazilian manufacturer of aluminum aerosol packaging. Ball Corporation projects that the acquisition will aid in growing its market share in South America.

In 2020, Berry Global Inc. revealed that it had successfully acquired Laddawn, Inc., a producer of blown polyethylene film and bags for industrial, medicinal, and food applications. Berry Global's position in the market for flexible packaging is expected to be strengthened by the acquisition.

In 2020, A provider of cutting-edge pharmaceutical packaging solutions, Schlüter Print Pharma Packaging, announced that it had finalized the acquisition of its assets. WestRock Company expects that the acquisition will aid in the growth of its healthcare packaging division.

Rigid Packaging Market Competitive landscape:

The global Rigid Packaging market report features a selection of prominent companies operating within the industry. These companies include:

Amcor Limited

Ball Corporation

Berry Global Inc.

Crown Holdings Inc.

Mondi plc

Owens-Illinois Inc.

These companies are recognized for their significant presence and contributions to the Rigid Packaging market. Their inclusion in the report reflects their influence and market position within the industry.

