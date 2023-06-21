Fatty Acid Esters Market Growth Prospects, Competitive Analysis, Trends and Forecast to 2032

Reports And Data

NEW YORK CITY, U.S., UNITED STATES, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Fatty Acid Esters Market Size is USD 2.07 Billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 2.95 Billion by 2032, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4% during the forecast period. The growth in market revenue is primarily attributed to several key factors, including the increasing demand for sustainable and bio-based products, the rising popularity of personal care and cosmetics, and the growing adoption of packaged food and beverages.

Fatty acid esters are derived from the reaction between a fatty acid and an alcohol. They find wide-ranging applications across various industries, serving as emulsifiers, lubricants, plasticizers, and surfactants. Within the food and beverage industry, fatty acid esters play a crucial role as food additives, enhancing the texture, flavor, and shelf-life of packaged food products. The ongoing trend of packaged food and beverages, particularly in emerging economies, is expected to drive the demand for fatty acid esters in this sector.

Fatty Acid Esters Market Segments:

The Fatty Acid Esters Market Report encompasses a comprehensive analysis of various parameters. In 2022, the market size was valued at USD 2.07 Billion, and it is projected to experience a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4% from 2022 to 2032. The revenue forecast for 2032 stands at USD 2.95 Billion.

The estimation for market size is based on the data from the base year of 2022, while historical data from 2020-2021 and a forecast period from 2022-2032 are considered. The quantitative units are presented in terms of revenue in USD Billion.

The report provides extensive coverage, including revenue forecasts, company rankings, competitive landscape analysis, growth factors, and emerging trends. The market segments are analyzed based on Product Outlook, Application Outlook, and Regional Outlook.

Under the Product Outlook segment, the market covers a range of fatty acid ester types, including Medium Chain Triglycerides (MCT), Glyceryl Monostearate, Isopropyl Esters, Polyol Esters, Sucrose Esters, Glycol Esters, and others.

The Application Outlook segment explores the various industries that utilize fatty acid esters. These applications include Personal Care & Cosmetics, Lubricants, Food Processing, Surfactants & Detergents, Pharmaceuticals, and others.

The regional scope of the market includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Each region's market dynamics and trends are analyzed to provide a comprehensive view of the global fatty acid esters market landscape.

Fatty Acid Esters Market Strategic Developments:

In 2015, Dow Chemical Company announced the acquisition of a 100% stake in Johnson Matthey's Carboxylic Acids business, which produces a range of fatty acid derivatives. This acquisition is expected to expand Dow Chemical's product offerings and strengthen its position in the global fatty acid ester market.

On 5 May 2021, Cargill Inc. announced the acquisition of Leman Decoration Group, which is a Switzerland-based supplier of confectionery decorations, fillings, and coatings. This acquisition is expected to enhance Cargill's position in the global fatty acid ester market by expanding its product portfolio and customer base.

On 20 December 2017, Kao Corporation announced the acquisition of the U.S.-based skincare brand Oribe Hair Care. This acquisition is expected to enhance Kao Corporation's position in the global personal care market by expanding its product portfolio and customer base.

Fatty Acid Esters Market Competitive landscape:

The competitive landscape of the Fatty Acid Esters market comprises several prominent companies. These include BASF SE, Dow Chemical Company, Procter & Gamble Co., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Cargill Inc., Wilmar International Ltd., P&G Chemicals, J.M. Huber Corporation, Kao Corporation, and Estelle Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. These companies play a significant role in shaping the market through their innovative products, extensive distribution networks, and strategic partnerships. With their expertise and market presence, these key players contribute to the growth and competitiveness of the Fatty Acid Esters industry.

