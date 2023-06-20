Senate Bill 835 Printer's Number 924
PENNSYLVANIA, June 20 - PRINTER'S NO. 924
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
835
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY REGAN AND BREWSTER, JUNE 20, 2023
REFERRED TO LAW AND JUSTICE, JUNE 20, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of April 17, 2016 (P.L.84, No.16), entitled "An
act establishing a medical marijuana program; providing for
patient and caregiver certification and for medical marijuana
organization registration; imposing duties on the Department
of Health; providing for a tax on medical marijuana
organization gross receipts; establishing the Medical
Marijuana Program Fund; establishing the Medical Marijuana
Advisory Board; establishing a medical marijuana research
program; imposing duties on the Department of Corrections,
the Department of Education and the Department of Human
Services; and providing for academic clinical research
centers and for penalties and enforcement," in preliminary
provisions, further providing for definitions; in program,
further providing for program established, for
confidentiality and public disclosure, for lawful use of
medical marijuana and for unlawful use of medical marijuana;
in practitioners, further providing for practitioner
registration, for practitioner restrictions, for issuance of
certification and for duration; in patients, further
providing for identification cards, for verification and for
contents of identification card; in medical marijuana
organizations, further providing for granting of permit, for
relocation and for limitations on permits; in medical
marijuana controls, further providing for electronic
tracking, for grower/processors, for storage and
transportation, for laboratory and for prices and providing
for recalls; in dispensaries, further providing for
dispensing to patients and caregivers and for facility
requirements; in tax on medical marijuana, further providing
for Medical Marijuana Program Fund; in Medical Marijuana
Advisory Board, further providing for advisory board; in
research program, further providing for establishment of
medical marijuana research program, for medical marijuana
research program administration and for approval; in academic
clinical research centers and clinical registrants, further
