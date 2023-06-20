Senate Bill 835 Printer's Number 924

PENNSYLVANIA, June 20 - PRINTER'S NO. 924

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

835

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY REGAN AND BREWSTER, JUNE 20, 2023

REFERRED TO LAW AND JUSTICE, JUNE 20, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of April 17, 2016 (P.L.84, No.16), entitled "An

act establishing a medical marijuana program; providing for

patient and caregiver certification and for medical marijuana

organization registration; imposing duties on the Department

of Health; providing for a tax on medical marijuana

organization gross receipts; establishing the Medical

Marijuana Program Fund; establishing the Medical Marijuana

Advisory Board; establishing a medical marijuana research

program; imposing duties on the Department of Corrections,

the Department of Education and the Department of Human

Services; and providing for academic clinical research

centers and for penalties and enforcement," in preliminary

provisions, further providing for definitions; in program,

further providing for program established, for

confidentiality and public disclosure, for lawful use of

medical marijuana and for unlawful use of medical marijuana;

in practitioners, further providing for practitioner

registration, for practitioner restrictions, for issuance of

certification and for duration; in patients, further

providing for identification cards, for verification and for

contents of identification card; in medical marijuana

organizations, further providing for granting of permit, for

relocation and for limitations on permits; in medical

marijuana controls, further providing for electronic

tracking, for grower/processors, for storage and

transportation, for laboratory and for prices and providing

for recalls; in dispensaries, further providing for

dispensing to patients and caregivers and for facility

requirements; in tax on medical marijuana, further providing

for Medical Marijuana Program Fund; in Medical Marijuana

Advisory Board, further providing for advisory board; in

research program, further providing for establishment of

medical marijuana research program, for medical marijuana

research program administration and for approval; in academic

clinical research centers and clinical registrants, further

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

31

32

33

34

35