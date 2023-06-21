ACUITY LEARNING ACADEMY LAUNCHES: Revolutionizing professional skill development with neuroscience and micro-learning

Share This Article

News Provided By

Gary Timney, Founder, Acuity Learning Academy Neuromarketing for Business Course - Acuity Learning Academy Acuity Learning Academy

ACUITY LEARNING ACADEMY LAUNCHES: Revolutionizing professional skill development with courses developed using micro-learning to enhance knowledge retention.

"We have designed our courses to empower professionals to quickly acquire new skills and deepen their knowledge base. The power of microlearning makes learning not only doable but, dare I say it, fun.” — Gary Timney, Founder, Managing Director, Acuity Learning Academy

BASINGSTOKE, HAMPSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, June 21, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- In a move set to redefine how we approach professional skill development, Acuity Learning Academy is thrilled to announce its official launch. The innovative online platform www.acuitylearning.academy, delivers one-of-a-kind courses you won’t find anywhere else on the web. Acuity is a game-changing resource that leverages the power of microlearning for professionals (and curious human beings).Microlearning, a technique that breaks down education into easily digestible, brief learning nuggets, has been gaining recognition globally. Leveraging this approach, Acuity Learning Academy aims to significantly enhance knowledge retention and facilitate rapid skill development.Gary Timney, founder, and Managing Director of Acuity Learning Academy, believes that the future of professional learning is changing rapidly, and Acuity is at the forefront of this evolution."We have designed Acuity Learning Academy with a single focus in mind - to empower professionals to quickly acquire new skills and deepen their knowledge base. Our courses are designed around short, focused learning units, delivered online, to suit the needs of busy people. Pick it up and put it down and never miss (or forget) a beat. It's about learning at your own pace, but at a much deeper level due to the benefits of microlearning. The launch of our first three courses’ marks just the beginning of our mission to reshape online learning," says Timney.The inaugural courses reflect this dynamic and modern approach to education. ' Neuromarketing for Business' dives deep into the consumer's mind, utilizing insights from neuroscience to optimize marketing strategies. 'It's a Zoo Around Here' and 'Zookeeper Rules for the Office' offer fresh perspectives on communication and office dynamics, helping professionals navigate and thrive in the workplace jungle. Nigel Risner , speaker, author, and Chief Zookeeper at Risner & Associates commented."I am beyond happy with the way my books and presentation has been adapted to create an incredibly powerful learning tool for individuals and companies alike. Over 1 million people have seen and read about Zoo Keeping, now anyone can learn how to keep their personal (or professional) zoo happy and harmonious. Kudos to the team at Acuity.”Microlearning's power to enhance knowledge retention and rapid skill development is backed by numerous research studies, which have proven its effectiveness in both the corporate world and academia. By delivering content in bite-sized, easily digestible modules, it allows for better absorption of knowledge and the ability to apply new skills quickly.Acuity Learning Academy leverages this research to its utmost, offering busy professionals the opportunity to enhance their skills in a time-efficient and effective manner. With a robust catalogue of courses soon to follow, Acuity is set to revolutionize the landscape of professional development.Courses are now open for enrolment, with 50% discount for early enrolment.Neuromarketing for Business - Start date September 1st, 2023 - £1,600, 50% discount (use code NMearly50) for early bird enrolment offer ends July 31st, 2023. Course tutor Joanne Timney FCIM, Managing Director of Bark Like a Big Dog (outsourced, neuromarketing agency) and Course Development Director for Acuity.Who is it for?The ultimate introduction to neuromarketing for marketers, sales professionals and business owners, or anyone, who wants to super charge results.Learning ObjectivesA working knowledge of the brain and memory formation in relation to marketing.A basic understanding of the subconscious decision making process.How to use emotional stimuli to create a lasting connection with a prospect/marketplace.Multiple 'how to' strategies that can be applied to marketing right away.Applying NeuroAcuity and developing prospect personas.Course OverviewWhat is Neuromarketing?Neuromarketing may be a new concept to you, or even if you’ve heard about it before, it’s important to cover what it is, and how it came about.The Brain - thinking fast and slow.How does the brain work and why it matters for marketing your business?Memory Formation - creating sticky brand memories.Brand memories can take up to 2 years to develop and at any point during that time they can be (and usually are) thrown to the outer reaches of the brain. Learn about memory formation in relation to building brand memories.The Five Senses - layering experiences to create impact.All five senses play a role in brand memory formation. 75% of sticky memories are recalled using smell. The more senses you engage, the more likely your target is to remember you.Cognitive Fluency - Keep it simple … not stupid.The brain is a ‘cognitive miser’ it’s looking for ‘easy’ answers to its questions (clue, they have nothing to do with what you're selling). In this section you will explore cognitive fluency and how to make it easy for the brain to ‘get it.'What the brain wants (and doesn't).The brain is a diva, and one that knows what it likes and doesn't. Offer up the wrong stimuli and the brain will cancel you out before you have time to think about what you did.NeuroAcuity - enhanced persona development.Joanne will train you how to use her propriety system for analysing the emotional triggers of prospects and organise them into a transferable data that can be applied across your marketing. You will be supplied with a reusable template to help you track and refine your customer personas with insights that truly help you ‘speak’ to them.Applied Theory TestConsolidate your learning with the end of module test.About Acuity Learning Academy:Acuity Learning Academy is an online learning platform providing a revolutionary approach to professional development through the power of microlearning. The courses are unique to Acuity and all courses are designed and delivered using microlearning. Founded by Gary Timney, the academy aims to provide busy professionals with efficient, effective learning tools to rapidly develop and refine their skills.

Micro Learning with Acuity Learning Academy