Global DNA and Gene Chip Market to Reach USD 14.03 Billion by 2028, Fueled by Wide Application in Diverse Sectors

The Global DNA and Gene Chip Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% from USD 5.84 Billion in 2020 to USD 14.03 Billion in 2028.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global DNA and Gene Chip Market is expected to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%, reaching a value of USD 14.03 Billion by 2028, compared to USD 5.84 Billion in 2020. The widespread application of DNA and Gene Chips across various conventional and non-conventional activities is driving this growth. These chips allow for the simultaneous analysis of ten thousand DNA sequences, making them more advanced than traditional methods.

The utilization of these biochips, particularly in the field of Oncology, has significantly boosted the market. Cancer, being the second leading cause of death worldwide and claiming approximately 10 million lives globally, benefits from early-stage diagnosis facilitated by DNA and Gene Chips, eliminating the need for invasive procedures like biopsies.

In the market, there is extensive research being conducted on various topics such as DNA microarray steps, DNA microarray principle, protein microarray, RNA microarray, DNA extraction virtual lab, SNP microarray, cDNA microarray, and genotyping microarray. Many market players are focused on these areas, contributing to significant advancements and driving market growth. Leading companies offer highly sought-after solutions, including Affymetrix microarray or Affymetrix GeneChip microarray, VOOPOO GENE chip, Agilent microarray, and Oligonucleotide microarray.

Segments Covered in the Report –

• The Global DNA and Gene Chip Market can be analyzed based on various factors, including type, product, application, and end-use.

• In terms of type, the market can be categorized into Oligonucleotide DNA (o-DNA), Complementary DNA (c-DNA), and Others. These different types play a crucial role in the analysis and manipulation of DNA and gene sequences.

• When considering the products in the market, it can be divided into Consumables and Instruments. Consumables include various reagents, arrays, and probes used in DNA and gene chip experiments. Instruments encompass the equipment and devices required for performing the analysis and interpretation of the data generated.

• The applications of DNA and Gene Chips cover a wide range of fields. These include Cancer Diagnostics, Gene Expression, Proteomics, Genomics, Drug Discovery, Agrigenomics, and Others. The chips are extensively utilized in these areas to study gene expression patterns, identify disease biomarkers, discover new drugs, and enhance agricultural practices, among other applications.

• The end-use segment of the market comprises Academic & Government Research Institutes, Hospitals & Diagnostics Centers, Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies, and Others. Academic and government research institutes play a crucial role in advancing DNA and gene chip technologies through extensive research and development. Hospitals and diagnostics centers utilize these chips for accurate and early diagnosis of diseases.

Biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies incorporate DNA and gene chips into their drug discovery processes. Other sectors also contribute to the market, leveraging these advanced technologies for their specific purposes.

Strategic development:

In May 2020, MyHeritage, a prominent global service specializing in family history and DNA testing, made a significant announcement regarding the expansion of its DNA product line. The company introduced the MyHeritage DNA Health + Ancestry test, catering to the needs of both genetic genealogy and health testing. To achieve this balance, MyHeritage developed a custom-designed DNA chip using Illumina's Global Screening Array (GSA) technology.

In September 2020, Cardea Bio and Nanosens Innovations collaborated to develop an innovative diagnostic device based on CRISPR-Cas9 technology. This device utilizes a graphene transistor, commonly referred to as CRISPR-Chip, serving as a biosensor. The collaborative effort aims to create a cutting-edge diagnostic solution that combines the precision of CRISPR-Cas9 with the sensitivity of graphene transistor technology.

Competitive Landscape:

The global DNA and Gene Chip market features several prominent players driving innovation and advancement in the field. Companies such as Perkin Elmer, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Macrogen Inc., Agilent Technologies, Greiner Bio-One International GmbH, Asper Biotech, CapitalBio Corporation, Microarrays Inc., Oxford Gene Technology, and bioMérieux SA., among others, have established themselves as key participants in this market.

Perkin Elmer, Inc. is recognized for its comprehensive portfolio of genetic analysis solutions, including DNA and Gene Chip technologies. Illumina, Inc. is a leading provider of DNA sequencing platforms and related products, while Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. offers a wide range of genomics tools and services.

Macrogen Inc. is known for its expertise in genetic sequencing and bioinformatics solutions. Agilent Technologies provides innovative microarray technologies for genetic analysis. Greiner Bio-One International GmbH offers a diverse range of consumables and tools for DNA and gene chip experiments.

Asper Biotech specializes in genetic testing services and develops customized DNA microarray solutions. CapitalBio Corporation is renowned for its microarray and genomics platforms. Microarrays Inc. focuses on the production of high-quality DNA and protein microarrays.

Oxford Gene Technology is a leader in microarray-based solutions for genomic research and diagnostics. bioMérieux SA. is a global player in the field of diagnostics, including DNA-based testing.

These companies, along with several others, play a pivotal role in driving the growth and innovation in the global DNA and Gene Chip market. Through their research, development, and commercialization efforts, they contribute to advancements in various fields, including healthcare, agriculture, and scientific research.

