Global Baseball Equipment Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Report, Forecast 2023-2028
Baseball Equipment Market Size, Share, Trends, Statistics, Analysis, Report And Forecast 2023-2028SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Baseball Equipment Market Size, Share, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global baseball equipment market size, assessing the market based on its segments like end-product forms, equipment types, and applications.
The report tracks the newest trends within the industry and studies their impact on the general market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, alongside analysing the market supported the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
Historical Market Size (2022): USD 2.12 billion
Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 4.7%
Baseball Equipment Industry Definition and Major Segments
Baseball gloves, helmets, and other accessories have been made mandatory for the game in order to ensure the players’ safety and comfort while participating in sports. The market for baseball equipment is benefiting from constant innovation and development in baseball equipment and gears.
The baseball equipment market can be divided based on segments like product and distribution channel.
Product
Bat
Helmet
Equipment Bag
Gloves
Accessories
Distribution Channel
Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
Offline
Baseball Equipment Market Trends
The market for baseball equipment is expected to grow in the coming years, owing to the growing popularity of baseball around the world. Major League Baseball is still the most popular sport in the United States. One of the emerging trends driving this market’s growth prospects over the next four years is the introduction of new baseball tournaments.
Apart from that, government initiatives encouraging people to participate in baseball as a professional sport are also driving the global baseball equipment market. Baseball is a popular way to cope with anxiety, and rising health awareness is boosting the growth of this industry.
The demand for baseball equipment is being influenced positively by the industry’s steady development and innovation. Geographically, the Americas led the global baseball equipment market and are expected to maintain their lead due to the possibility of pursuing a professional career.
The government has taken a number of steps to increase baseball participation, which is expected to boost market growth. Other factors that will create new opportunities for baseball equipment in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 include rising health consciousness among the population, availability of advanced baseball equipment, growing demand for a better gaming experience, and rising popularity of bats.
Key Market Players
The major players within the market are Nike, Inc., Adidas AG, Newell Brands Inc., Amer Sports, Mizuno USA Inc, Under Armour, Inc., Schutt Sports and others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of those market players.
