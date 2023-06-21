Frank Luntz and Mick Mulvaney Ask: ‘Is Democracy at Risk?’ in New Family Enterprise USA Video

A Conversation Between Expert Pollster Luntz and Former White House Chief of Staff Mulvaney Discuss Critical Political and Cultural Issues Facing America

A Conversation Between Expert Pollster Luntz and Former White House Chief of Staff Mulvaney Discuss Critical Political and Cultural Issues Facing America

America's fragile hold on democracy and the rise of social media's impact on the country's voters are two subjects in a new video with well-known pollster Dr. Frank Luntz and Mick Mulvaney, former Director of Office of Management and Budget and Former Acting White House Chief of Staff.The video, entitled "Conversations with Frank Luntz," and sponsored by Family Enterprise USA, takes an inside view of several critical subjects these two political and cultural experts debate in an authentic, back and forth dialogue about how voters and businesses can cope in these times."It's rare to have a conversation with this kind of depth on the subject of democracy and, is it at risk?" asks Luntz in the video. "Social media has everyone in the debate now, including the Russians and Chinese, and this is driving a wedge between us."In the conversation, Mulvaney takes a more optimistic view of democracy's state by countering with the fundamental concept that "democracy by its very nature is always at risk.""With all of the problems we are facing," Mulvaney offers, "democracy is still the best system."Using simple Zoom technology, the engaging 20-minute conversation was recorded in two locations and can be seen in its entirety at https://familyenterpriseusa.com/in-the-news/luntz-and-mulvaney-ask-is-democracy-at-risk-in-new-video/ "This kind of authentic dialogue between two experts helps us all understand the state of our nation and our economy," said Pat Soldano, President, Family Enterprise USA, a bi-partisan organization advocating for America's family businesses. "The conversation about our democracy, it's failings and successes, is something we all need to consider, and this debate helps move us in the right direction," she said. "It's exciting to see these two go deep into such an important subject."