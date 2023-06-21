Expanding Horizons: A Comprehensive Analysis of the Global Fertility Services Market

fertility services market SIZE

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Growing Demand: The fertility services market has been experiencing significant growth due to increasing infertility rates, changing lifestyles, and delayed pregnancies. Factors such as rising awareness, advancements in assisted reproductive technology (ART), and the growing acceptance of fertility treatments have contributed to the expanding demand for fertility services.

Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART): ART, which includes procedures such as in vitro fertilization (IVF), intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), and surrogacy, is a major component of the fertility services market. These technologies offer couples and individuals the opportunity to conceive a child despite infertility or reproductive challenges.

Increasing Age of Parenthood: Changing societal norms and career aspirations have led to a rising trend of delayed parenthood. As women and couples choose to have children later in life, the likelihood of fertility issues increases, resulting in a greater need for fertility services. Additionally, older individuals and same-sex couples also seek fertility treatments to realize their desire for parenthood.

Technological Advancements: The fertility services market has witnessed significant technological advancements, improving success rates and expanding the range of available treatments. Innovations in genetic testing, preimplantation genetic screening/diagnosis (PGS/PGD), time-lapse imaging, and cryopreservation techniques have enhanced the efficacy and safety of fertility services.

Global Market Growth: The fertility services market is expanding globally, with a growing number of clinics and fertility centers across various regions. Developing countries, such as India, Brazil, and Mexico, are emerging as popular destinations for medical tourism in the fertility sector due to lower treatment costs and favorable regulations.

Regulatory Landscape: Fertility services are subject to regulatory oversight in many countries. Regulations often vary, affecting the availability, affordability, and accessibility of fertility treatments. Some regions have introduced regulations to ensure ethical practices, patient safety, and the protection of rights for all parties involved in fertility treatments.

Market Drivers:

Increasing Infertility Rates: One of the primary drivers of the fertility services market is the rising prevalence of infertility worldwide. Factors such as age-related infertility, lifestyle changes, hormonal disorders, obesity, and environmental factors contribute to the growing number of individuals and couples seeking fertility treatments.

Delayed Parenthood: Changing social and economic dynamics have led to a trend of delayed parenthood. Individuals and couples are prioritizing education, career advancement, and financial stability, resulting in later attempts to conceive. As age is a significant factor in fertility decline, the increasing age of parenthood has contributed to the demand for fertility services.

Market Segmentation:

Service Type:

a. Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART): This includes procedures like in vitro fertilization (IVF), intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), gamete intrafallopian transfer (GIFT), and zygote intrafallopian transfer (ZIFT).

b. Artificial Insemination: This includes procedures like intrauterine insemination (IUI) and intracervical insemination (ICI), which involve placing sperm directly into the reproductive tract.

c. Surrogacy: This involves using a surrogate to carry a pregnancy on behalf of intended parents.

d. Others: This category may include fertility preservation, fertility diagnostics, and related services.

Patient Type:

a. Male: Services tailored specifically to male infertility issues.

b. Female: Services tailored specifically to female infertility issues.

c. Couples: Services for couples seeking fertility treatments.

d. LGBTQ+ Individuals/Couples: Services tailored to individuals or couples within the LGBTQ+ community.

End User:

a. Fertility Clinics: Specialized clinics offering a range of fertility services, including diagnosis, treatment, and support.

b. Hospitals: Medical institutions providing fertility services as part of their broader reproductive health services.

c. Surgical Centers: Centers that focus on surgical procedures related to fertility treatments, such as egg retrieval or tubal surgeries.

d. Research Institutes: Institutions involved in fertility research and clinical trials.

Procedure Type:

a. Fresh Donor Egg IVF: IVF procedure using fresh donor eggs.

b. Frozen Donor Egg IVF: IVF procedure using frozen donor eggs.

c. Fresh Non-Donor Egg IVF: IVF procedure using the patient's own eggs.

d. Frozen Non-Donor Egg IVF: IVF procedure using the patient's previously frozen eggs.

e. Other Procedures: This category may include procedures such as IUI, ICSI, surrogacy, and genetic testing.

Geography:

The fertility services market can be segmented by geographic regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Each region may have its own market dynamics, regulatory environment, and cultural factors influencing the demand for fertility services.

Competitive Landscape:

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (CooperSurgical)

Vitrolife AB

Cook Medical, Inc.

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Merck KGaA (EMD Serono)

CARE Fertility Group

Monash IVF Group

Genea Limited

Boston IVF

Medicover Group

