Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,488 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 461,287 in the last 365 days.

Private Label Beverage - Yes they CAN

PL Beverage offers a distinctive approach to meet the needs of its customers, demonstrating a good level of adaptability and flexibility.

ZUG, SWITZERLAND, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PL Beverage offers a distinctive approach to meet the needs of its customers, demonstrating a good level of adaptability and flexibility. Recognizing the uniqueness of its customers and their diverse requirements, the brand provides a wide range of options. Whether you require lab support and small-scale production or cost-effective co-packing services for private labeling, PL Beverage's versatile approach ensures exceptional flexibility while maintaining the good quality standards. With its substantial production capacity, the company can cater to the needs of every potential customer.

Regarding product creation and recipes, PL Beverage's portfolio offers limitless possibilities, including wines, juices, health shots, sodas, flavored water, energy drinks, and more. These options are available both as ready-made products and customizable solutions. Quality is a core value for the brand, and some of its products have received the prestigious International Featured Standard (IFS) certification. Additionally, Private Label Beverage has successfully completed various audits, including HACCP and GMP, EU Organic Regulation, Amazon, Marks & Spencer, Halal, Kosher, Vegan, and Social audits. By utilizing state-of-theart equipment in its high-tech laboratory, the brand ensures that its private label beverages are crafted with the most advanced technology available in the industry.

Furthermore, PL Beverage offers a range of can sizes, from 0.15 liters to 1 liter, and provides multiple packaging options to cater to the specific needs of its customers. Customer satisfaction is of utmost importance to the brand, and as a result, it has already garnered a large base of happy clients.

PL Beverage
PL Beverage
+ +41 52 212 12 51
info@plbeverage.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram

You just read:

Private Label Beverage - Yes they CAN

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more