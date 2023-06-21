Private Label Beverage - Yes they CAN
PL Beverage offers a distinctive approach to meet the needs of its customers, demonstrating a good level of adaptability and flexibility.ZUG, SWITZERLAND, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PL Beverage offers a distinctive approach to meet the needs of its customers, demonstrating a good level of adaptability and flexibility. Recognizing the uniqueness of its customers and their diverse requirements, the brand provides a wide range of options. Whether you require lab support and small-scale production or cost-effective co-packing services for private labeling, PL Beverage's versatile approach ensures exceptional flexibility while maintaining the good quality standards. With its substantial production capacity, the company can cater to the needs of every potential customer.
Regarding product creation and recipes, PL Beverage's portfolio offers limitless possibilities, including wines, juices, health shots, sodas, flavored water, energy drinks, and more. These options are available both as ready-made products and customizable solutions. Quality is a core value for the brand, and some of its products have received the prestigious International Featured Standard (IFS) certification. Additionally, Private Label Beverage has successfully completed various audits, including HACCP and GMP, EU Organic Regulation, Amazon, Marks & Spencer, Halal, Kosher, Vegan, and Social audits. By utilizing state-of-theart equipment in its high-tech laboratory, the brand ensures that its private label beverages are crafted with the most advanced technology available in the industry.
Furthermore, PL Beverage offers a range of can sizes, from 0.15 liters to 1 liter, and provides multiple packaging options to cater to the specific needs of its customers. Customer satisfaction is of utmost importance to the brand, and as a result, it has already garnered a large base of happy clients.
