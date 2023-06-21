Machine Glazed Paper Market Size, Share, Trend by 2031

Global machine glazed paper market size was valued at $11.8 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $18.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.5%

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, global machine glazed papers market was valued at $11,781.5 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $18,296.0 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Market dynamics

The global demand for machine glazed papers has been on the rise over the past few years, driven by the increasing demand for higher quality products in the printing and packaging industry. Machine glazed papers have become an essential product for papermaking, as they provide a smooth surface finish that enhances the appearance of printed products. They also offer excellent resistance to wear and tear, enabling them to be used in a wide range of applications.

The global machine glazed papers market is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand from the printing and packaging industry. Rising consumer demand for high-quality paper products is expected to drive the market for machine glazed papers. Additionally, increasing demand for high-end packaging applications is anticipated to drive the growth of the machine glazed papers market.

Furthermore, the growing demand for eco-friendly paper products is expected to spur the demand for machine glazed papers. These products are produced using recycled materials, which reduces the environmental impact of paper production. This is expected to drive the demand for machine glazed papers over the forecast period.

Segmental Overview

By region: The machine glazed paper market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2021, Asia-Pacific had the highest machine glazed paper market share and is anticipated to secure the leading position during the forecast period, due to a large manufacturing sector including food and beverages, electrical and electronics, healthcare, and others. India, China, and Vietnam are a few of the major manufacturing hubs in Asia-Pacific, owing to relatively easy statutory guidelines.

Therefore, major players are striving to develop manufacturing units in these markets to improve production quantities as well as serve the industries in Asia-Pacific. Moreover, various government initiatives to ban or restrict the usage of single-use plastic products and bags are also playing a crucial role in driving the demand for machine glazed paper. In July 2022, the Indian government banned single-use plastic items.

Furthermore, in May 2022, Kerala Paper Products Ltd (KPPL), a manufacturer of paper products invested 126 million to increase its production capacity of packaging grades of kraft paper. Similarly, in January 2021, Sun Paper Group brought online a new machine glazed paper machine PM 40 supplied by Voith Group. This machine will enhance the production capacity of Sun Paper Group.

In terms of region, Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the leading region in the global machine glazed papers market, owing to the presence of major paper manufacturing companies in the region. China is expected to be the leading country in the region, driven by increasing demand for printed products and growing demand for high-end packaging applications.

The global machine glazed papers market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, driven by the growing demand from the printing and packaging industry. Key players in the market include International Paper, UPM, Nippon Paper Industries, and Stora Enso. These companies are investing heavily in research and development in order to develop new products and technologies that can meet the demands of the growing market.

Competition Analysis

Competitive analysis and profiles of the major players in the machine glazed paper market, such as BillerudKorsnas AB, Burgo Group S.p.A. (Mosaico S.p.A.), Heinzel Group, International Paper Company, Jani Sales Pvt. Ltd., Mondi Group, Nordic Paper Holding AB, SCG Packaging, Smurfit Kappa Group PLC, and Stora Enso Oyj are provided in this report. Major players have adopted business expansion and acquisition as key developmental strategies to improve the product portfolio of the machine glazed paper market.

For instance, in March 2022, BillerudKorsnas AB a major Swedish business in paper and packaging materials manufacturing, acquired Verso Corporation, a U.S. based manufacturer of coated groundwood, coated freesheet, and specialty products including machine glazed paper. This acquisition will help BillerudKorsnas AB to grow in the North America.